Deadly motorcycle crash closes Lake Shore Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcycle rider died after a crash with a pickup truck just after noon Monday on Lake Shore Boulevard on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The rider, whose name was not released pending family notification, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The truck driver, who was not injured, was also not identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by traffic homicide detectives.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard were closed from Shirley Avenue to Marlene Avenue for part of the afternoon.

