Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon on I-295 northbound near Gate Parkway.

All northbound lanes were closed between Gate Parkway and Baymeadows Road.

The crash did involve injuries, but it's unclear how badly the people were hurt.

Check the traffic map below for detours around the closed highway.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.