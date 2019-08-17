Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a hit-and-run crash on Barnett Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian lying in the road. JFRD transported the pedestrian to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene Unit Detectives took over the investigation, but there were no witnesses at the scene.

Police ask anyone with additional information that may lead to the the arrest of the driver to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.