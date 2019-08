NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday evening in the Hilliard area, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on County Road 108 near Pineridge Road.

At last check, the roadway was blocked.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Live, interactive map of traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.