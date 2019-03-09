Dispute over extending runway at Craig Airport could return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The controversy over extending the main runway at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport could soon go through another round.

Jacksonville City Council member Matt Schellenberg has filed a resolution asking the City Council to encourage the city and the Jacksonville Aviation Authority to re-evaluate the potential extension of both runways at Craig. The resolution reads in part:

"In the last decade, aviation technology has advanced significantly, warranting re-evaluation of the impacts of a potential extension of the runways at Craig Airport."

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority revived a plan in 2006 to extend the runway by 2,000 feet. The goal was to accommodate commercial business aircraft.

East Arlington residents who live near the airport rose up loudly and staged protests around the airport and at City Hall, saying a longer runway would make the airspace noisier and less safe. In 2008, after contentious meetings of the Jacksonville City Council, JAA withdrew the bill to extend the runway.

