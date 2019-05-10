In case you missed it: Morning Show's places you gotta go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Don’t miss these places you gotta go that you don’t know. Our Morning Show crew has some great ideas for close-to-home adventures.

"The Morning Show" crew wanted to find some inexpensive, family-friendly places you can take your kids when school ends this month, so our anchors and reporters fanned out and researched the only way we know how: by having a blast!

Our weeklong series, “The Places You Gotta Go That You Don't Know,” started south in St. Augustine and ended up just across the state line in Georgia -- with plenty of can't-miss stops in between.

In case you missed any of our ideas, we compiled the links here to all our articles from the week.

St. Johns County

Our whole team took a zippy trip with Castaway Canopy Adventures and chilled out with some cool aquatic life at the St. Augustine Aquarium.

Don't worry if you're a little scared of heights. Jen Waugh was too and still had a blast zip lining – just watch the video for proof.

Duval County



Bruce dropped by a beach littered with bones – but not the kind you might think “.Boneyard Beach” on Big Talbot Island is a favorite with photographers, and it's easy to see why.





Nassau County



From playing pinball and horseback riding on the beach to tasty treats and a visit with nature and history, our Nassau County “hidden gems” are must-sees

You don't have to hit all four of our stops in one day like Melanie's family did, but each one is definitely worth a stop, whenever you can make it out.





Bradford County

If you've ever felt the need for speed, you can scratch that itch closer to home than you might realize.

Richard put the pedal to the metal at the Florida International Rally and Motorsports Park at the Keystone Airport in Starke – and you've got to see him drive.

Camden County, Georgia

From a tree spirit treasure hunt to a deep dive into history at the submarine museum, Ashley Harding scouted some fun stops in Southeast Georgia that are perfect for family fun.

And the low cost of these adventures will make up for what you might spend in gas to get there.



Feel free to share our stories with friends and family -- you never know who needs a great idea for a quick getaway -- and give us your reviews if you stop by any of our recommendations.

