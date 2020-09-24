November election: What do you want to know?

Got questions ahead of the November general election? You’re not alone, and we want to hear from you.

🗳 What do you need to know before casting your ballot this fall? Do you have questions about registering to vote or voting by mail? Which local, state or national races would you like to hear more about? Are there any ballot issues you think deserve more thorough coverage?

Whatever your questions are, we’re here to help.

Share your questions with us by filling out the brief form below, and we’ll take it from there. If your question is chosen, we’ll figure out the answer and report back either on air, online or a combination of the two.

Tell us what you want to know (app users click here):