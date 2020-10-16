1st transgender woman to run for Florida Senate dies of cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Democratic candidate for a state Senate seat that stretches from Clay County west across North Florida Central Florida to the Gulf Coast died of thyroid cancer on Tuesday night.

Melina Rayna Svanhild Farley-Barratt was the Florida legislative director of the National Organization for Women and a familiar face at the state Capitol lobbying for women and minority issues. She was also the first transgender woman running for a Florida Senate seat.

Barratt told co-workers that she wanted to take her fight for equity for all women by running for public office and signed up to run in state Senate Dist. 5, which includes Baker, Bradford Clay, Columbia, Union and other counties to the west, including Gilchrist, where Barratt lived.

She was running for the 5th district State Senate seat as a Democrat against Republican Jennifer Bradley, who is seeking to replace her term-limited husband in this solidly red district.

“Vote for Melina despite the fact that she’s crossed over,” Lakey Love, secretary of Florida National Organization for Women, told WCJB-TV. “She’s the first trans woman to run for the Florida Senate and a vote for Melina still this voting season is a vote for the power of not only women but for transgender people and active feminists who are fighting patriarchy and misogyny here in the state of Florida.”

Bradley offered words of condolence Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Melina Rayna Svanhild Farley-Barrett. While I never had the opportunity to meet Melina, she was a passionate advocate for equality whose work was impactful to many. My prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time,” Bradley told Politico.

We lost a special neighbor. Melina Rayna Farley-Barratt was a fighter, a saint, a mentor, a leader and a friend. May you... Posted by Mayor Lauren Poe on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Florida Democratic Party sent a statement sending deepest condolences to her family and friends:

“She was a trailblazer and a constant advocate for equality. As the legislative director for the National Organization for Women (NOW) Florida and president of Gainesville Area NOW, she always worked to improve the lives of others and ensure equality for women and transgender people. We feel very fortunate that Melina chose to be a part of the Sunshine Slate this election cycle, and are greatly saddened by this loss.”

Barratt’s name will remain on the ballot, but Democratic leaders will pick a replacement candidate who would receive all votes cast for Barratt, even though a Democrat is highly unlikely to win the district.

Members of the FL NOW have set up a GoFundMe page for Barratt’s family to help pay for the cost of a memorial service.