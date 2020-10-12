Trust Index: Fact-checking 6 things you’ve heard about mail-in voting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With voters casting ballots by mail amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on track to set records, News4Jax thought it was particularly important this election season to check some claims being widely circulated about mail-in voting.

Bottom line: mail-in voting is a safe way to vote.

But let’s dig in to these common claims one by one.

Claim: Fraud is rampant in mail-in voting

President Donald Trump has made the claim that universal mail-in voting could lead to an inaccurate and fraudulent election and that “mailed ballots are corrupt” and “fraudulent in many cases.”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Others in his administration have echoed those claims and made others about the potential for fraud. White House senior adviser Stephen Miller claimed in August that “nobody who mails in a ballot has their identity confirmed.”

But that’s not true.

It may vary by state but there are measures in place to verify the identity of voters who mail in ballots.

In Florida and Georgia, the signature on the ballot must match the signature on file with the county supervisor of elections office. And both states have strict rules about who can apply for and pick up absentee ballots on behalf of another voter.

And while experts admit fraud with voting-by-mail is more common than with in-person voting, they say it is still rare. News21, a national investigative reporting project that tracks cases of election fraud, found 24% of reported election fraud prosecutions from 2000 to 2012 involved mail-in ballots. But the total number out of billions of votes was just 491.

And the conservative Heritage Foundation think-tank found just 1,298 instances of voter fraud out of more than 250 ballots cast over 20 years. About 200 of those cases involved mail-in ballots.

In the five states that have universal mail-in elections -- Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington -- The Brookings Institution analyzed data and found only a small number of voter fraud cases overall and almost all of those involved individuals and not organized fraud attempts.

And U.S. elections officials said in August that there was “no information or intelligence” that foreign countries, including Russia, are attempting to undermine any part of the mail-in voting process.

The Brennan Center for Justice also found no evidence for the president’s claims in 2016 that millions voted illegally. In a nationwide study involving local election officials, only 30 incidents of suspected non-citizen voting were found out of 23.5 million votes in 42 jurisdictions.

And FactCheck.org pointed out that the president himself voted by mail for the 2018 mid-term elections because he’s registered in Florida and sent his ballot from the White House. When asked about that, Trump claimed that voting from out of state is different than sending an in-state mail-in ballot. But elections experts explained that the same rules and processes apply for both.

Claim: Mail-in voting is not secure

We know the USPS has had its share of troubles lately (see below), but state and local clerks have strict protocols to ensure election security with mail-in ballots, including in Florida and Georgia.

In Florida’s recent primary, more than 35,500 vote-by-mail ballots didn’t count, Politico reports. They were rejected because of missed deadlines or technical flaws.

“Nearly 66% of the rejected absentee ballots were disqualified because they arrived after Florida’s 7 p.m. Election Day deadline," Politico said. "The rest didn’t meet signature match requirements used by county election supervisors to verify voters identities, the analysis from University of Florida political science professor Dan Smith showed.”

Click here for a step-by-step guide to ensure your Florida ballot makes it on time and counts.

And here’s info on how to track your absentee ballot in Georgia.

Claim: Mail-in voting allows you to vote twice

You can try to vote twice, but we don’t recommend it, since it’s a felony. Both Florida and Georgia explicitly deem voting more than once in the same election to be a crime, as does the federal Voting Rights Act.