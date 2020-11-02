Georgia U.S. Senate race results

Live results: Search or scroll to find any race Find race results

Both of Georgia’s Republican senators are on the 2020 ballot and both face strong challenges that could spill over into runoffs on Jan. 5.

Sen. David Perdue plays down his ties to President Donald Trump and instead touts his experience as a former CEO and cites job growth that occurred before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, his colleague, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, already calls herself America’s most conservative senator after just 10 months on the job. She praises Trump at every turn and allies herself with a candidate known for espousing baseless QAnon conspiracies.

Because of a sudden vacancy last year that led to Loeffler’s appointment, both seats are up for grabs, with control of the U.S. Senate potentially on the line.

With 20 candidates in the race for Loeffler’s seat and three in the race for Perdue’s, if no candidate breaks the 50% threshold when all the votes are counted, either or both contests could stretch into January.