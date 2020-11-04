Florida voters’ turnout highest in 28 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Much was discussed in the last few weeks over the surge of Floridians voting by mail and standing in lines to early vote -- shattering all-time records. But predictions that advance voting was to avoid in-person voting on Election Day were apparently true. While voting on Election Day was steady, it was far from record levels.

That said, more than 11 million Floridians did cast ballots for a 77% turnout -- the highest in the Sunshine State since 1992 when Bill Clinton defeated George W. Bush’s effort to win a second term.

General election turnout in Florida over the last 30 years

Duval County

On Sunday, as two weeks of early voting ended, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan predicted an 85-92% turnout. The final vote count fell well short of that: just below 75%.

While voting and vote counting went smoothly, Hogan said his long day ended with some disappointment.

“The surprise for me was the low turnout,” Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said.

Clay County

Nearly 76% of Clay County voters cast ballots in the election -- 60% of that was before Election Day. While far short of the 88% turnout the county recorded in 1992, it was higher this year than in 2016.

Election Supervisor Chris Chambless said the only problem they experienced Tuesday was when a ballot got jammed inside a tabulator -- an issue that was quickly resolved.

“Early on we said there’s going to be long lines. Early on we said to make sure you prepare by knowing where your polling location is and that you utilize your sample ballot, and all of that happened," Chambless said. "Throughout the day, I think our longest line was 30 minutes at one or two times out in Oakleaf today and that’s it.”

St. Johns County

The turnout prize in Northeast Florida this year goes to St. Johns County, which had 70% turnout in advance voting before the polls opened Tuesday and ended the day with 84.6%.