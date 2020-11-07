Here’s a look at who’s who in Joe Biden’s family

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden says it’s time for America to “unite” and to “heal.”

On Saturday, he was declared the winner in Pennsylvania, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House. He also carried Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to the presidency, flipping states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Pennsylvania was a must-win state for Trump.

The 77-year-old Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and sought to contrast his working-class roots with the affluent Trump’s by casting the race as “Scranton versus Park Avenue.”

Biden has married twice and fathered four children.

Shortly after he turned 30 and just before he first took office, Neilia Hunter, his wife, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a 1972 car crash. His two sons, Beau and Hunter, were badly injured.

Dr. Jill Biden

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

The president-elect’s second wife and the former second lady of the United States married Joe Biden in 1977.

As written in Independent, after five proposals, Jill Biden accepted and the pair were married in New York. Jill Biden has a doctoral degree from the University of Delaware and master’s degrees West Chester University and Villanova.

She taught English and reading in high schools for 13 years and taught young people at a psychiatric hospital.

According to Independent, she has said she plans to continue teaching.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden attends the T&C Philanthropy Summit with screening of "Generosity Of Eye" at Lincoln Center with Town & Country on May 28, 2014 in New York City.

Joe Biden’s surviving son was 5 years old when his mother was killed.

Hunter Biden is a lawyer and investment consultant. He graduated from Georgetown University in 1992. He was in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps for a year before attending Yale Law School.

Hunter Biden was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine.

“There’s addiction in every family,” Hunter Biden has been quoted as saying. "I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel - it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”

He has three daughters with his first wife, Kathleen. He married his second wife, Melissa, in 2019.

Beau Biden

Beau Biden, who was an Iraq war veteran, died due to a brain tumor in 2015. He was 46.

Joe Biden’s eldest son attended the University of Pennsylvania and later clerked for a New Hampshire judge before serving in the U.S. Justice Department from 1995 to 2002.

For his service in Iraq, Beau Biden was awarded a Bronze Star, which he received before returning to marry his wife, Hallie, in 2002. They have two children --- Natalie and Robert.

Ashley Biden

Ashley Biden, daughter of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020.

Joe Biden’s daughter worked as a waitress and as a social worker before she became the executive director of the nonprofit Delaware Center for Justice from 2014-2019.

Ashley Biden graduated with a cultural anthropology degree from Tulane University.

She also founded the fashion brand Livelihood. She’s married to Howard Krein, a physician.