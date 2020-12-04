Recount finds Biden wins Georgia by smaller margin

On Friday morning, results of a machine recount of the Nov. 3 presidential election posted on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website show Joe Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes -- about 900 fewer than a hand count of the ballots found last month.

The recount -- the third tally of Georgia’s 5 million votes -- was done at the request of President Donald Trump’s campaign since Biden’s margin of victory was smaller than 0.5%.

As of 5:17 p.m. Thursday, all 159 Georgia counties had submitted their vote totals to the state. If there is even a one-vote difference following the rescanning of the ballots, the counties must recertify the election. As of 9:33 a.m. Friday, 12 counties had yet to recertify.

The unofficial results on the state’s website show Biden 11,779 votes ahead of President Donald Trump out of 5 million votes. After a hand-count of all the ballots in the two weeks after the election, Biden’s lead was 12,670.

The state is expected to certify the statewide results on Friday.

The political and legal fight over the election won’t end with the certification. There were dueling state Senate hearings Thursday. One hearing featured representatives from the Secretary of State’s Office answering questions from members of the Government Oversight Committee and explaining how the election worked, what can help it work better in the future and why there is no conspiracy to manipulate Georgia’s outcome.

State elections officials said any further review of the ballots would need to come through a court order.