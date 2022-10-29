NAACP Camden County rallies voters as Georgia turnout sets records

An activist group is canvassing for people to go out and vote early in Camden County as Georgia continues to see record-breaking early voter turnout.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An activist group is canvassing for people to go out and vote early in Camden County as Georgia continues to see record-breaking early voter turnout.

Saturday was the only day that voters could cast ballots on the weekend in Woodbine, Georgia.

The NAACP Camden County rallied for people to vote early with a party at the polls event at City Hall.

“Today is one of those days where we want everyone to get out to vote. We only have one day of Saturday voting,” said Kevin Walker, the political action committee chair of the NAACP Camden County.

Polls were open from 9 to 5 p.m. Saturday only. On weekdays they’re open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Based upon what we have seen thus far in our county, we are expecting a great turnou. We’re always expecting a great turnout. So hopefully today won’t be any different than it has been in the last two weeks,” said Timothy Bessent Sr., the president of the NAACP Camden County.

The Camden County Courthouse is the only early voting site in Woodbine. There are also early voting locations in Kingsland and St. Marys.

Camden County reports more than 665 voters in Woodbine have already voted early. This includes absentee ballots and early in-person voting.

According to the 2021 U.S. Census, the city’s population is 1,068.

The last day of early voting in Camden County is Nov. 4.

As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, according to a release from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

He said Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, and early voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of early voting.

“One in five active voters have already gotten their vote in, and we will hit the 2-million-mark next week,” Raffensperger said in the release. “The strength of our voter registration system and our county election directors are on full display.”