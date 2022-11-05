Groups rally to inspire action as early voting comes to an end this weekend

Early voting across the state is wrapping up this weekend as Florida candidates gear up for Election Day on Tuesday.

Groups across Duval County held rallies Saturday to make one last push to inspire people to get out and vote.

One day before the close of early voting in Jacksonville, a group of voters marched to the Prime Osborn Convention Center on Saturday to cast their ballots at the early voting location.

“It’s really important that people exercise this. It’s legal. It’s free, and it’s very easy,” said Kanesha Fuller, president of the Jacksonville Women’s March.

Fuller’s group teamed up with several other groups at the Duval County Courthouse to get the word out.

Dr. Nancy Staats with the Jacksonville chapter of the National Organization for Women said even though people have different views, they can come together on a number of issues.

“I think where people are mistaken is, it’s not an either-or. It’s not inflation and economy versus reproductive rights. It’s both. We care about both. Of course we care about the economy. It impacts all of us,” Staats said.

The Duval County Supervisor of Elections website showed that as of 1 p.m. Saturday, nearly 26% of active, eligible voters in the county had cast their ballot for the November election.

At that time, registered Republicans were outpacing Democrats by nearly 4,700 voters. Nearly 22,000 of the early voters had no party affiliation.

Fuller said with the early voting window closing soon, if you haven’t already, now is the time to act.

“I want people to understand that until they start voting in the midterms, then they are not going to see any sort of constructive change in Florida at all,” Fuller said. “So, it’s just really important that people please get out and vote.”

For dates, times and locations for early voting in your county, click here.