Republican T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters on Tuesday chose Republican T.K. Waters to serve as the next sheriff of Jacksonville.

The results were still tricking in at about 8 p.m., but the gap between the candidates was enough for Waters to clinch victory over his Democratic opponent, Lakesha Burton.

Waters gave praise to his election team.

“It’s time to get to work,” Waters told his supporters. “We’re going to take care of the people in our city, because it’s absolutely the best city in the entire world.”

“I promise you this,” Waters added, “I won’t rest until we make sure everyone has the ability to live in this city safely, peacefully and thrive in the great city of Jacksonville.”

Burton was first to speak to her supporters on Tuesday night.

“I not only encourage him to keep his commitment to change, but also I offer him my help to make that happen,” Burton said. “Because I am not going anywhere. Because I remain committed to you, the people.”

The candidates met Monday night at a forum ahead of Election Day, listening to peoples concerns and addressing the community. Faith leaders and dozens of Jacksonville residents gathered at the Christ the King Catholic Church to hear how both candidates would handle issues such as civil citations and building the public’s trust as the next sheriff.

Burton and Waters recently retired from leadership positions at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. They won the most votes in August’s five-way election to elect a replacement for former Sheriff Mike Williams. Since neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote, they advanced to the November ballot.

Williams resigned in June amid controversy over a move from Duval to Nassau County. The winner of the November election also must run for re-election in the spring to win a full, four-year term.