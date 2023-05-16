Voters choose property appraiser, decide 7 City Council runoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While most eyes will be on the mayor’s race Tuesday, seven City Council seats and the race for property appraiser are also in runoffs after the first election in March.

Democrat Joyce Morgan and Republican Jason Fischer are vying to be the next property appraiser for Duval County.

Morgan is finishing her time on City Council and is a former TV news anchor, and Fischer has served on the Duval County School Board, then in the Florida House. (Where they stand on issues)

The seven City Council seats being decided Tuesday make up more than a third of the 19 seats on the council. Three members ran unopposed in March, and nine of the races were decided during the first election. (See the results)

🗳️ Find your precinct | What you need to bring | News4JAX Voter’s Guide | Common mistakes & FAQs

Everyone in Duval County will vote for the remaining undecided at-large seat. Vying for the Group 5 seat are 35-year-old Democrat Charles Garrison and 60-year-old Republican Chris Miller. Both are running for office for the first time.

The remaining runoffs will only be on the ballot for those who live in the district the council person will represent.

To view your sample ballot and see what races you’ll be voting in before you head to the polls, click here.

The remaining City Council races are (to see how where these candidates stand on issues, go to our Voter’s Guide):