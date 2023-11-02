64º
VIEW RESULTS: Northeast Florida, southeast Georgia election results for Nov. 7, 2023 general election

Eric Wallace, Senior Producer, I-TEAM

Nov. 2023 General Election Results

High Springs City Commission - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Ross Ambrose *
00%
Andrew Miller
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

High Springs City Commission - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria James *
00%
Steven Tapanes
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Brunswick City Commission - North Ward

Candidate

Votes

%

Gwen Atkinson-Williams
00%
Gary Cook
00%
Leroy Dumas Jr.
00%
Carolyn Edwards
00%
Zack Lyde
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Brunswick City Commission - South Ward

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher Bower
00%
Lance Sabbe
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Waycross City Commission - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Diane Hopkins *
00%
Jennifer Dieu
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Waycross City Commission - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Henry Strickland *
00%
Alvin Nelson
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Nahunta Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Barbara Maefield *
00%
Marty Lee
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Nahunta City Council - Vote for Four

Candidate

Votes

%

Bruce Davis *
00%
Crystal Johns *
00%
Richard Johns *
00%
Deloise Tootle McFadden *
00%
Andrew Altman
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Homeland City Council - Post 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Richard Gwaltney *
00%
Lee Waterfield
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Patterson City Council - Seat 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Brian Herrin *
00%
Racquell Scott
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Argyle City Council - Vote for 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Otis Fleming Sr.*
00%
Mitchell Lee Lane *
00%
Ann M. Grady *
00%
Juanita Cenesca
00%
Robert Cox
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

