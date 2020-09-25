Duval County Amendment 2: ½-cent sales tax for schools

Two amendments to the city of Jacksonville charter by referendum appear on the 2020 general election ballot, one that addresses board members on the JEA. The second is a tax question to fund Duval County schools:

School capital outlay sales tax surtax to improve safety and the learning environment

Ballot language:: “To upgrade aging schools through repairs and modernization, to keep schools safe and to continue to promote a conducive learning environment, to improve technology, and to replace existing or build new schools, and share with charter schools for their allowable uses, shall the Duval County School Board be authorized to levy a 15-year half-cent sales surtax, with expenditures based upon the Surtax Capital Outlay Plan and monitored by an independent citizens committee?”

The ballot asks voters to answer yes or no.

Read the bill: Ordinance 2020-161-E