Duval County amendments: JEA board appointments, ½-cent sales tax for schools

Two amendment to the city of Jacksonville charter by referendum will appear on the 2020 general election ballot.

1) Amending Jacksonville Charter, granting city council authority to appoint and remove four JEA board members

Ballot language: “Shall the Jacksonville charter be amended ... to (1) grant to City Council the executive power to appoint and remove four members of the JEA Board and (2) amend the qualifications of board members?"

Currently, under the charter, the mayor appoints all seven board members and the council merely confirms. The amendment would also provide residency requirements and some other qualifying rules.

Read the bill: Ordinance 2020-100-E

2) School capital outlay sales tax surtax to improve safety and the learning environment

Ballot language:: “To upgrade aging schools through repairs and modernization, to keep schools safe and to continue to promote a conducive learning environment, to improve technology, and to replace existing or build new schools, and share with charter schools for their allowable uses, shall the Duval County School Board be authorized to levy a 15-year half-cent sales surtax, with expenditures based upon the Surtax Capital Outlay Plan and monitored by an independent citizens committee?”

Read the bill: Ordinance 2020-161-E