Florida Amendment 3: ‘All Voters Vote’

Allows all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislature, governor, and cabinet regardless of political party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the same primary ballot.

Two highest vote-getters advance to general election. If only two candidates qualify, no primary is held and winner is determined in general election. Candidate’s party affiliation may appear on ballot as provided by law. Effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Background and details of Amendment 3

RELATED: ‘All Voters Vote’ amendment getting pushback