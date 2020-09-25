Jacksonville City Council, District 4

Two people are in this runoff of a special election to replace City Councilman Scott Wilson, who left the District 4 post early to run for the Duval County Circuit Clerk of Court.

This seat, covering most of Jacksonville’s Southside, would normally not be up for election until the Spring of 2023.

Kevin Carrico, a Republican, and Nicole Hamm, a Democrat remain in this unitary (nonpartisan) contest since neither candidate got more than 50% of the vote in the August primary.

Scroll down to read each clerk candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

Kevin Carrico

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 37

Candidate’s family: Wife Shawnelle, Daughter Monroe (1 year old)

Occupation: Vice President of Operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

Education: Mandarin High School, Florida State University Bachelor of Science, University of North Florida Master of Public Administration

Political experience: I have volunteered and Supported several local campaigns, first time candidate

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Public Safety- With the endorsement of Sheriff Williams and the Fraternal Order of Police I’m trusted by our law enforcement community. That with my knowledge of prevention programs like the Boys & Girls Clubs help me to best work with local Law Enforcement agencies and advocate for more prevention programs. 2. Supporting Local Businesses to getting back to work to strengthen our local economy. As the only candidate in this race endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce (Jax Biz) and the Builders association (NEFBA) I’m committed to helping our economy produce more jobs and continue to see the economic growth we had prior to COVID-19. Working side by side with our school system, post secondary institutions, and business to create better educational opportunities for the next generation.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My background in Executive Non Profit Leadership and Business Management gives me the perfect combination of experience serving the community and also having the financial wherewithal that tax payers deserve from their elected officials. I truly care about this city and its residents and will serve them responsibly and passionately.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I'd like to be remembered as a councilman that took every call and treated the constituent with a cracked sidewalk the same as a call from the Mayors office. I want to leave the District and the City in a better place than it was when I'm sworn in. When I'm done I want people to look back and say, "my life is better than it was.... and Kevin Carrico helped me"

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I support the right for every individual to express their opinion in a safe, responsible way. As elected officials we must be accountable to our constituents, lead by example, and lead pragmatically with the interest of all people in our hearts.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

It is the number one responsibility of all levels of government to keep our citizens safe. COVID-19 presents a unique set of circumstances that will challenge our Nation and our City to ensure the safety of its citizens. I'm committed to working with local and state leaders to keep everybody safe while still keeping the economy afloat.

Campaign website: votecarrico.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Nicole Hamm

Party affiliation: Democratic

Age: 27

Candidate’s family: Lesia Hamm (Mother) Wayne Hamm (Father)

Occupation: Sales Coordinator

Education: High School Graduate (DASOTA) , Some College (Howard University)

Political experience: N/A

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Community Development Leadership Transparency Infrastructure Improvement

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a volunteer leader in the nonprofit sector, I understand the importance of investing in our community and the positive impacts we can bring by doing so. With a background in accounting in the private sector, I also understand what businesses need to succeed and how we must balance the two to forge a path to positive economic impact.

I will continue to listen to the many voices of our community and work hard to develop and implement strategic plans that address economic inequities and development, business growth, public safety, our city's mental health crisis, and homelessness.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered as someone that was truly for the people of this district and city. I want them to think of someone that heard a community's need and simply answered the call. No special interests, just a vessel for the voices who deserve to be heard.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

If elected, I will address these calls in the same way they are being made. Bold, loud, and with revere. We must make Jacksonville a city for ALL people and acknowledge where we have fallen short. As an African-American woman I can relate to what this community is pushing for and we MUST hear, acknowledge, and begin to dismantle the racial disparities that exist We have to invest in our neighborhood programming, listen to our community leaders, and ultimately begin to create a trust between constituents and government that hasn't existed for some people in a very long time.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

This pandemic presents a challenge in physically connecting with voters. I appreciate the art of interacting face-to-face, but at this time it is not medically responsible. It will however give me the opportunity to connect in different ways through different platforms and really check on how people are managing (physically, financially, mentally, etc.)

Campaign website: nicolehamm.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook