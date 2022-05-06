What Camden County voters will see on the primary ballot

The much-covered governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state races are on the primary ballot across Georgia, along with a dozen other statewide offices you can learn about here. Camden County voters, especially Republicans, will also see state Senate, state House and several local offices on their ballot.

Read on to get a preview of races specifically on the Camden County ballot.

Georgia State Senate, District 3

Represents all of Camden and neighboring counties. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Nora Lott Haynes - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( Campaign website

Mike Hodges - banker (No campaign website found)

Jeff Jones - business owner from Brunswick ( Campaign website

Georgia State House, District 180

Includes Camden County and part of Glynn County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Steven Sainz - the incumbent state representative is CEO of Camden Connection ( Campaign website

Cody Smith - a small business owner in St. Marys (No campaign website listed)

Camden County Commission, District 2

Martin Turner and Steve Weinkle are running in the Republican primary for this open seat on the commission. Both are retired. The winner advances to the November General Election. No Democrat candidate entered the race.

Camden County Commission, District 4

Gary Blount, Republican, a CPA, is running unopposed for a second term as commissioner. His name will appear on the Republican primary ballot even though he is unopposed.

Brunswick Judicial District Superior Court Judge