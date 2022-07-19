Duval County School Board, District 2

Three candidates are seeking the votes for Duval County School Board’s District 2, which represents part of Southside and all of Intracoastal West and Duval County’s beaches. As this a nonpartisan office, all voters in the district will see this race on the August ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Elizabeth Andersen

Occupation: Mental Health Counselor

Age: 39

Your family: Husband, 5yr old son, and a dog

Education: Master of Science, Mental Health; UNF

Political experience: incumbent School Board, District 2

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Ensuring DCPS students are thriving developmentally and academically; supporting, recruiting, and retaining staff; hiring a new Superintendent.

With input from our most loyal viewers, News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their viewers:

“Parental rights” has recently become a law in Florida and a political buzzword. What does that concept mean to you and how would it affect your decisions on the school board?

Parents do and should have rights to direct the upbringing of their children. What works best for one parent may not work for another. As the custodians of our traditional public schools, it’s our responsibility to create an education system based on values that work for the highest good of all students while respecting the unique needs of each child and family.



We also know that student outcomes improve when a caring adult is engaged in their education. I encourage parents to participate in their PTA and/or SAC groups and to stay connected to their schools and teachers for opportunities to get engaged. As a Board member I have and will continue to attend PTA, SAC, and community forums where I can be accessible to parents as their elected representative.

How would you balance new state laws and guidelines restricting how history, gender identity and civics can be taught in public school classrooms with the need to educate children in a complex 21st Century society?

The School Board sets policy and the strategic direction for the school District. The standards taught in our public schools are set by the FL Department of Education. As constitutional officers, Board Members must set policy in accordance with laws and standards.



Having been a teacher, I also understand that questions or topics arise outside of the context of a lesson. In these instances, I believe it is appropriate for a teacher to respond with factual information, guide students to accurate resources, and/or encourage them to discuss topics at home with their families, then redirect them back to the lesson at hand.



Unfortunately, we live in very polarized and divided times, and I don’t think it is our teachers’ role or responsibility to try to provide answers to the complexities of the culture wars we face.

Outline your ideas to address teacher shortages and morale.

In order to address teacher shortages, the District should continue to foster opportunities for current students to explore potential career options in education and work with colleges and universities to support education programs and provide recruitment incentives from a variety of higher ed institutions with diverse student populations. The District should continue to partner with community organizations and nonprofits to engage with our schools and provide career pathways for individuals with an interest in education. The District should continue to work with private organizations committed to diverse and highly effective educator staffing. The District should continue to help teachers with certification through support and mentoring with diverse populations.

In order to address morale, the Board and District must ask for feedback and listen to our teachers, staff, and administrators to understand challenges and opportunities for improvement. We must provide teachers and staff with professional wages, benefits, respectful working conditions, and opportunities for personal and professional growth and development. Both the Board and District Administration need to stand up for and be supportive of the profession and the critical role teachers play in caring for and educating the next generation.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have robust experience serving children as a former teacher and mental health counselor for more than a decade. This work has afforded me the opportunity to spend time in most of the schools across the county as a student, teacher, counselor, and board member which has given me a unique perspective of the opportunities and challenges our students, families, and teachers face across Duval. I understand both the educational and developmental needs of children and can hold the Superintendent and District staff accountable for providing a high quality education for all of our public school students.



I have been serving in this role for 4 years. I have learned a lot about how public education functions, is funded, and the role of a Board Member. I have built strong relationships with Board members across the state and have been elected by my colleagues to serve on the executive committee for the Florida School Boards Association which focuses on strong school board governance and public education advocacy. I have worked closely with our business and non profit communities to build partnerships, advocate, and educate stakeholders about our public schools. I have proven to be a leader focused on children and able to cooperate and collaborate with other leaders locally and across the state to move our children and communities forward.



Locally, our Board is high functioning, earning Master Board distinctions twice during my tenure on the board. Even when we disagree, we are respectful and put the needs of our students at the forefront of discussion and decisions. Research shows that students in Districts with high functioning School Boards have better outcomes. Throughout the challenges we have faced as a board during some very difficult years, and during my chairmanship in 2020-2021, I have demonstrated level headed communication and a commitment to thoughtful decision making based on our community values. I am dedicated to serving in this nonpartisan role for the good of our students and schools. I have not and will not let party politics come before our children.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I’m not looking to gain notoriety for my service to our children and community. When my time on the Board is done, I hope our residents will be proud of our public schools. I hope that families will know their children will be cared for and get a quality education with DCPS regardless of race, religion, ability, socioeconomic status, or zip code. I hope that our students feel safe, valued, and respected in our schools and that they graduate feeling confident and capable of succeeding in whatever path they choose for their lives.

Campaign website: andersen4dcps.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/andersen4dcps | twitter.com/andersen4dcps

April Carney

Occupation: Small business owner

Age: 47

Your family: Married, Two Children

Education: FSCJ Interior Design School

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

A Balanced Budget Teacher Retention Increasing Literacy

“Parental rights” has recently become a law in Florida and a political buzzword. What does that concept mean to you and how would it affect your decisions on the school board?

Parents want to be more involved in the decision making process for their children. I would like to re-engage the parent-teacher relationship in the classroom that has suffered due to Covid.

How would you balance new state laws and guidelines restricting how history, gender identity and civics can be taught in public school classrooms with the need to educate children in a complex 21st Century society?

We need to be focused on core subjects such as reading, math, history/civics, science and life skills such as financial literacy so that we are producing future productive members of society.

Outline your ideas to address teacher shortages and morale.

Teachers need to rely on discipline protocols to be carried out when disruptions are occurring in the classroom. We need to be making sure that we are showing appreciation for the hard work they are putting in every day. Right now, that seems to be lacking.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I live right in the middle of our district, and I am very involved in my community. I understand the unique fabric of where we live, and because of that have fostered strong relationships with our teachers, residents, local elected officials and business owners. I am committed to being involved with our District schools and working for my constituents.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered as a steward to our community, who was always willing to work with our parents, teachers and community members to provide the best public education for our students possible.

Campaign website: aprilcarney.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): (none listed)