Duval County races on November ballot

In addition to second elections (runoffs) for any Duval County School Board or Jacksonville City Council race where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in August, other elective offices in the county and its beaches will appear on the general election ballot in November:

Seats for Duval County Soil and Water Conservation District

Atlantic Beach mayor and commissioners

Seats on Neptune Beach City Council

Seats on Jacksonville Beach City Council as well as four charter amendment referendums

Seats on Baldwin Town Council

Any contested seats on community development districts or special taxing districts for specific neighborhoods

All these races a nonpartisan. News4Jax will provide information about these races in our November Voter’s Guide.