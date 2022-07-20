77º

LIVE

Voter's Guide

Duval County races on November ballot

Tags: Duval-County-race

In addition to second elections (runoffs) for any Duval County School Board or Jacksonville City Council race where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in August, other elective offices in the county and its beaches will appear on the general election ballot in November:

  • Seats for Duval County Soil and Water Conservation District
  • Atlantic Beach mayor and commissioners
  • Seats on Neptune Beach City Council
  • Seats on Jacksonville Beach City Council as well as four charter amendment referendums
  • Seats on Baldwin Town Council
  • Any contested seats on community development districts or special taxing districts for specific neighborhoods

All these races a nonpartisan. News4Jax will provide information about these races in our November Voter’s Guide.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES