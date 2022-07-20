Duval County School Board, District 6

Tanya Hardaker is challenging incumbent board member Charlotte Joyce in Duval County School Board’s District 2, which represents most of southwest Duval County, including Riverside, Avondale and Argyle Forest. As this is a nonpartisan office, all voters in the district will see this race on the August ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Tanya Hardaker

Occupation: (none listed)

Age: (none listed)

Your family: Andrew, husband of 20 years, plus 7 school aged children

Education: High School Graduate of Stanton College Prep; BS in Accounting from University of Florida

Political experience: Not a politician

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Half-Penny Sales Tax oversight and monitoring of DCPS Master Facility Plan for construction and maintenance projects Retaining quality teachers and filling the 529 teacher vacancies in DCPS this fall Increasing student literacy rates across all grade levels

With input from our most loyal viewers, News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their viewers:

“Parental rights” has recently become a law in Florida and a political buzzword. What does that concept mean to you and how would it affect your decisions on the school board?

At a basic level, “parental rights” should refer to the ability of a family to know and have input on certain educational decisions that affect their child. That has typically referred to things like school choice, neighborhood zoning, facility construction, and expansion of public funds in the sphere of charter schools.



Most recently, it has unfortunately been used to advance legislative framework that directly inserts partisan opinions into classrooms. I want to ensure that families are involved in decisions that affect their child’s public education, without twisting those decisions to fit a political agenda or attack our most vulnerable students.

How would you balance new state laws and guidelines restricting how history, gender identity and civics can be taught in public school classrooms with the need to educate children in a complex 21st Century society?

State law is state law. DCPS must adhere to state law. DCPS uses curriculum chosen per Florida state standards.



Our public schools exemplify the social, economic and cultural diversity of our Northeast Florida community. I believe we are better together, and we have more in common than what divides us. Our children are not Republicans or Democrats, they are students seeking an education to prepare them for life.





Outline your ideas to address teacher shortages and morale.

The Duval county voters will decide on the MIL increase, which is projected to raise teacher and staff pay in our district. Several other Florida counties have proposed increases, which would make Duval competitive for salaries.



Teachers must fill appreciated, we can do more to cultivate environments where teachers feel valued and respected. Teachers must have the support they need in terms of training, mentorship, and materials to do their jobs. Under the new Half-Cent Sales Tax Master Facility Plan, teachers will feel safe in renovated or new structurally sound classrooms and school buildings.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a mom of seven DCPS students, I am currently in school classrooms, volunteering for school events, helping with homework, talking to teachers and administrators etc. On a daily basis, I see impact of DCPS and School Board decisions and how they effect our community. As an accountant, I will use my corporate experience to ensure transparency of tax payer dollars and to oversee the $2 billion DCPS budget.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I put children, teachers and parents first. Not politics.

Campaign website: www.tanyahardaker.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook | Instagram

Charlotte Joyce

Occupation: Duval County School Board Member, District 6

Age: 50

Your family: Husband, Patrick. Five children who attended Duval County Public Schools.

Education: B.S. University of North Florida, Magna Cum Laude

Political experience: My first run for office was in 2018 when I was elected to the School Board.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Teacher Support and Retention Parental Rights in Education School Safety and Student Discipline

With input from our most loyal viewers, News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their viewers:

“Parental rights” has recently become a law in Florida and a political buzzword. What does that concept mean to you and how would it affect your decisions on the school board?

This School Board and the District are obligated to provide students with a safe environment where they can learn the core competencies that will allow them to thrive as productive members of society. To perform these obligations, it is imperative that we work cooperatively and collaboratively with the parents of Duval County who, every single day, entrust us with their children. Trust is the bedrock of an effective partnership between parents, students, and schools. For me, the phrase “parental rights” signifies a commitment from the Board and District to doing all we can to foster that trust-based partnership by protecting the fundamental right of parents to make decisions concerning the messages delivered to their children.

How would you balance new state laws and guidelines restricting how history, gender identity and civics can be taught in public school classrooms with the need to educate children in a complex 21st Century society?

While 21st Century society may be complex, the District’s mission is not. Every year, the taxpayers give us more than $2B with the expectation that when their children graduate from high school they will be proficient in the fundamentals that will make it possible for them to fulfill their own American Dream.

Outline your ideas to address teacher shortages and morale.

Revise the student code of conduct so that our teachers are supported to focus on instruction, not discipline. Ensure that the culture and climate of each school are reflective of respect and encouragement that our faculty and staff deserve. Ensure that third-party vendors and contractors approved to work with our schools are providing services needed to assist teachers in their work.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only candidate in my race who is a parent, former teacher, and former magnet coordinator. If reelected, I will continue to bring experiences to the Board from each perspective. As a mom, I understand the concerns common to all parents, and value the rights parents have in the education of their children. As a teacher, I am experienced in the means and methods that effect positive change in student comprehension. When I started teaching at Joseph Stilwell middle school it was a “D” rated school in turn around status. When I left to join the school board we were a “B” rated school. I have done the hard work to effect school improvement and will continue to bring that experience to the board. My collective experiences as a Board Member and former member of the administrative team at Stilwell give me extensive knowledge and understanding of the data and budget processes regularly affected by the Board’s policy decisions.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

In my first term, I advocated for, among other things, fiscal accountability and transparency. I championed the creation of the Audit Advisory Committee, a committee of professionals in the fields of accounting, auditing, and finance, that work with the Board in the oversight of its over $2B budget. This year the Board approved the AAC and each Member was allowed one appointment. I appointed Dan Edleman to the AAC.

Campaign website: www.VoteJoyce.org

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - VoteCharlotteJoyce