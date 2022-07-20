Jacksonville Sheriff

Five candidates are seeking your vote in the race to replace Sheriff Mike Williams, who resigned in June after it was revealed that he had violated the city charter because he no longer lived in Duval County.

Jacksonville elections are unitary, meaning all Duval County voters of any or no party can cast ballots in this race in August, with the two candidates receiving the most votes advancing to a second election -- essentially a runoff -- in November.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Lakesha Burton

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement

Age: 47

Your family: Husband of 14 years, Greg - Blended family of 5 children (2 daughters/3 sons)

Ad

Education: Masters Degree in Criminology / Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology

Political experience: N/A

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The #1 concern to citizens all over our city and it should be. Every single day violence touches us all, we see it, we hear it and we feel it. And, it has been like this for far too long. Our agency is one of the best in the nation – we have incredible training, technology and most important, people. However, the agency has changed so much in just the last 5 years. 70% of our officers have been on 7 years or less and they are using state of the art technologies. It is a new agency and we need a new kind of leadership. A new leadership that focuses on CULTURE of the agency, the COMMUNITY we serve and reducing CRIME in all parts of our city.

With the input of our News4Jax Insiders (our most loyal viewers/readers), we asked each candidate three additional issue questions to help voters determine which they want to elect as sheriff:

How would you address the city’s high rate of gun violence and low clearance (cases solved) rate?

As Sheriff, I will enforce the law. We need to arrest those who break the law. However, I’ll also make changes to focus more on prevention and intervention so we can prevent more crimes from happening in the first place.



I recently retired as Commander of JSO Patrol Zone 2 which covers Arlington and the Beaches. I led my team of officers to a historic 16% reduction in crime, far more than any other zone in Jacksonville. This is comprised on 34% drop in gunfire incidents, 33% reduction in burglaries to businesses and 21% less home invasion robberies.



We accomplished this by being committed to treating the men and women under my command with respect and gratitude for their courage and service. We enforced the law, but changed the traditional way we were policing — which has clearly not been working — to one more focused on people, neighborhoods and communities.

How do you balance gun rights vs. gun safety? Would you support “open carry” in Florida?

While I am an avid proponent of the 2nd Amendment, I feel strongly that Law Enforcement should not be further politicized than it unfortunately already is. While the role of Sheriff is not one that participates in the law-making process, I am committed to serving as an advisor to any public official that wishes to be informed on matters related to public safety.

Would you support the creation of a citizens review board and/or additional transparency in police-involved shootings, including naming officers involved?

I do not support the formation of a Civilian Review Board (CRB). I have shared countless discussions with people all over our city and the concept of a CRB means different things to different people. But what I find is at the very core of the issue is a fundamental distrust for law enforcement.



As Sheriff, I will bring several efforts into my approach to building strong relationships based in trust, effective communication, and transparency. The people will hear from me on any critical incident. I will be visible, accessible, and accountable to all members of the community as I feel a true leader should be.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Ad

I have proudly served the people of Duval County for 24 years – 18 of those in a leadership role in various capacities throughout the agency. I have a Master’s in criminology, I earned every rank available - Sgt. & Lt. I was Executive Director of the Police Athletic League, JSO’s signature nonprofit organization. And Sheriff Mike Williams recognized my strong leadership capabilities and appointed me to Assistant Chief.



So I know Law Enforcement. AND not only do I know Law Enforcement, I know how to LEAD.



I also know PUBLIC SAFETY is the #1 concern to citizens all over our city and it should be. Every single day violence touches us all, we see it, we hear it and we feel it. And, it has been like this for far too long – actually it IS WORSE and it is UNACCEPTABLE. It is time for change.



Last year, we saw a breakthrough and as the Zone Commander of the Arlington-Beaches Area, my officers and I delivered a historic 16% reduction in crime.



Just imagine how we can change our city, our quality of life and our future when we do that all across Duval County ... It can be done with the leadership I have shown to work. We don’t have time to wait for someone to get caught up to speed for an agency of more than 3,000 employees, with a 500 million dollar budget. We don’t have time to wait for someone to gain the respect of the new generation of officers and build the relationships within the community.



I know WHAT needs to be done. I know HOW to do it. And I know WHO to do it with -- because I’ve been doing it -- for decades.



I am the CHANGE the men and women of JSO need and the people of Duval deserve.



Citizens have a choice - we can elect a proven leader to deliver results OR choose the plans of what others will TRY TO DO.



We do not have time to wait.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

A FIGHTER FOR EVERYONE: By all accounts, I should not be here today. The road I traveled to get here had so many detours. However, I am a fighter - I have fought to combat crime. I have fought to prevent crime. I have fought for victims of crime. And I am committed to continuing to fight every day as your next sheriff.



RESULTS IN DRIVING OUT VIOLENT CRIME: As the Zone Commander of the Arlington/Beaches area, I led a record breaking 16% reduction. This is comprised on 34% drop in gunfire incidents, 33% reduction in burglaries to businesses and 21% less home invasion robberies. These results happened because of the dedicated officers I led, the businesses they partnered with and the residents they walked with.



COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY: I believe it is important for the people we serve to know us…and it is just as important for us know them. That is why I put my officers and myself on the streets and in our neighborhoods to build relationships, create trust, and foster respect. The businesses got to know us, and we knew them. We were in schools, parks, and churches. We attended community events, and we mentored the children. We connected with our neighbors. It will no longer be US verses THEM, my administration will be about WE - we will go Forward Together!

Campaign website: BurtonForSheriff.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook.com/BurtonforSheriff

Wayne Clark

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Retired 40-year Jacksonville Law Enforcement Professional

Age: 60

Your family: Married 38-years, Karol, three children and four grandchildren

Education: Master’s in public administration - Central Michigan University, Graduate of the 231st session of the FBI National Academy, Quantico, Va.

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Quickly developing an effective and comprehensive plan to address the serious issues related to murder, violent crime, traffic fatalities, vehicle racing, the fear of crime, especially in the downtown area; building trust in the community; and addressing the lack of facilities and positive activities for youth. Be fully prepared to work on day one. Quickly establishing a positive engagement campaign, with personal visibility in the community by the sheriff and other leaders from the agency; being willing to go everywhere to serve everyone, especially in the more challenged communities. Choosing the appropriate executive leaders that share the vision of a better and safer city for all communities. Establishing my five principal pillars of Trust, Accountability, Accessibility, Compassion, and Transparency as the guiding beacon for all supervisors and officers to ensure we deliver prompt, professional, and courteous law enforcement service to ALL communities of Jacksonville. Quickly analyzing the budget and determining if we are working as efficiently as possible with the resources we already have. Having the political will to think out of the box and look at alternatives to gain better efficiencies in law enforcement service delivery. Quickly analyze how personnel are deployed, and as necessary re-align personnel to ensure we have appropriate personnel to respond timely to calls for police service.

With the input of our News4Jax Insiders (our most loyal viewers/readers), we asked each candidate three additional issue questions to help voters determine which they want to elect as sheriff:

Ad

How would you address the city’s high rate of gun violence and low clearance (cases solved) rate?

To address the gun violence, I will employ the intelligence led policing model I used in 2007 -2010 when I was able to successfully reduce murders and violent crime to a 25-year low. I will ensure we are proactive to deploy personnel in the identified areas and times, based on data and field intelligence to target specific individuals known to commit violent crimes, to remove those individuals from the streets. I will also collaborate with community groups and national organizations to educate legal gun owners about gun safety and institute a major gun lock campaign (www.projectchildsafe.org)



Nationally, homicide clearance rates are 54%. I will do an analysis of the violent crimes and homicide unit to ensure we have the appropriately trained and number of investigators to manage the volume of incidents in the city. The FBI and other national law enforcement professional organizations, recommend that individual homicide investigators work no more than 5-6 cases per year. Jacksonville has gone above 170 homicides recently and is on pace to pass 150 homicides for 2022. To effectively work to solve these cases, the homicide unit will need to have at least thirty investigators and appropriate support staff to manage cases. I will ensure this is a priority to quickly staff up this unit to help solve cases.

How do you balance gun rights vs. gun safety? Would you support “open carry” in Florida?

There have been a lot of talk about “Open Carry” vs “Constitutional Carry” in the State of Florida. Most other states that have open carry laws, requires the person to go through an established background screening and obtain a permit that restricts the places of open carry, like churches, schools, bars, and certain businesses. House Bill 103, known as “Constitutional Carry” as proposed in Florida if passed, will not require a permit, and would not have the restrictions of the permit.



Law enforcement already have a difficult job, and I believe a “Constitutional Carry” law will make our job harder. Officers will need additional training on how to approach and deal with people openly carrying firearms. The community and businesses will need to be educated so they do not overact when people with openly carried firearms enter their establishments. While I am not in favor of a “Constitutional Carry” law, I will ensure the officers of the JSO uphold the law and ensure we police everyone in a fair and impartial manner, consistent with their constitutional rights.

Would you support the creation of a citizens review board and/or additional transparency in police-involved shootings, including naming officers involved?

I support a process where the sheriff allows citizens to have a direct voice in the processes and policy decisions at the JSO. I am proposing the creation of a Sheriff’s Civilian Internal Oversight Committee, a group of chosen community leaders that are trained and vetted, who will after-the-fact, thoroughly review incidents and provide a written recommendation to the sheriff.



The National Sheriff’s Association recommends that all sheriff’s offices find a way to include a citizen review process as allowed by their state laws, to provide accountability and a layer of transparency to build trust between law enforcement and the community.



Unlike other cities in the state, our consolidated government decided to have a sheriff that serves as both sheriff and chief of police. Therefore, the laws governing the duties of a sheriff as outlined in Florida Statute Chapter 30, must be followed.



In the context of what Duval citizens have asked related to a Civilian Review Board, Florida Statute 30.075 outlines that only law enforcement officers can sit on review boards for officer disciplinary actions, or terminations. Additionally, Florida statute 30.53 outlines that only the sheriff can hire, fire, or discipline an officer. The sheriff being a constitutional officer cannot abdicate this power away to a civilian board.



I have the political will to establish a committee to start the process of internal transparency and a way to hold the agency more accountable to the community, through my Sheriff’s Civilian Internal Oversight Committee.



As far as naming officers involved in police shootings, this has already been litigated in the courts and, at present officer’s names are not allowed to be released. I cannot do anything outside of the court’s ruling in this matter.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

This is the most important election since consolidation, if not in a generation. If we want change for the better, we must closely examine all candidates to choose the person ready to lead on day one.



The difference I have over the others in the sheriff’s race, is they have no other experience outside of the JSO. To change the current situation in the city, we must be willing to think out of the box. If a leader has never been outside of the box, the leader will have a limited view of viable solutions. I believe my 40-years of extensive law enforcement service at JSO managing major initiatives and commanding hundreds of officers, combined with my experiences as a Chief of Police at the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, and the Duval County School Police Department gives me a broader perspective to see the complexities of running a large police organization.



I have extensive police executive training from the FBI National Academy, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, and I have been in law enforcement training seminars across the United States and Canada. No other candidate in the race has this level of experience or qualifications.



Being the sheriff is more than knowing how to enforce the law, it is about understanding the socioeconomic factors that affect people and communities, then knowing how to collaborate with those communities and others to positively change their conditions. The learning curve will be extremely steep for the next sheriff. A bold city needs a bold leader with the experience, qualifications, leadership, and bold vision to lead the JSO on day one.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Being a servant leader that listened to and collaborated with all communities of Jacksonville to ensure the JSO consistently delivered prompt, professional, law enforcement services to everyone inside Duval County. Not just talking the talk, but walking the walk



To have significantly impacted the negative grip of murder, violent crime, and other issues in the city, and be well into a multi-year reduction in crime and the fear of crime in all neighborhoods and areas of Jacksonville. To have positively impacted the relationship between the youth in the city and the JSO, by expanding community programs, the officer friendly program, and the opportunity to serve as mentors to help recruit some of the youth to join “Team JSO” .



To have transformed the JSO into a more diverse agency that reflects the makeup of the city through my “30 by 30 Plan”, to ensure at least 30% minority SWORN officers in JSO by 2030.



Having changed the culture and climate, a JSO that has returned to being one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country, having put “Serve” back in front of protect. An agency that understands that trust is earned through positive relationships; that accountability starts with the leader and applies to everyone; being accessible to the whole community is required for service excellence, compassionate about working to positively change conditions; and open transparency with all appropriate communications and processes.

Campaign website: wayneclarkforsheriff2023.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - Wayne Clark for Sheriff 2023 | Twitter - @Wayne Clark for Sheriff 2023

Ad

Tony Cummings

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement

Age: 51

Your family: married, 2 daughters

Education: Doctoral Degree in Organizational Leadership

Political experience: Ran for Sheriff in 2015 and 2019

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Reducing Homicides/Murders (to include traffic related homicides) Solving More Murders (70% of Murders Currently Go Unsolved) Rebuild the Public’s Trust in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Management and Leadership

With the input of our News4Jax Insiders (our most loyal viewers/readers), we asked each candidate three additional issue questions to help voters determine which they want to elect as sheriff:

How would you address the city’s high rate of gun violence and low clearance (cases solved) rate?

Public involvement is the missing key to solving and preventing many of these violent gun crimes. And, unfortunately, JSO has lost the trust of many parts of the community that it needs to effectively address out-of-control violent crime. That said, I plan to double-down on building the trust with the community with a Public Accountability Office and Civilian Review Boards inside JSO. It is my belief that, if we as a community are to bring gun violence under control, the public must see the police as a real partner in the community. As the old saying goes, there is always someone who has seen or heard something about a crime in their neighborhood. The question is, “Who do they trust in the community to share that information with?” I would like it to be JSO again. That is the only way to bring gun violence under control in Jacksonville.

How do you balance gun rights vs. gun safety? Would you support “open carry” in Florida?

No. I do not support open carry in the state of Florida. I do, however, support lawful conceal carry permits as permitted under current state law for ALL law-abiding citizens in the state.

Would you support the creation of a citizens review board and/or additional transparency in police-involved shootings, including naming officers involved?

Ad

Yes. I fully support the public’s right to have a seat at the table inside the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by way of Civilian Review Boards and a Public Accountability Office. These transparency tools will give the public an opportunity to hold everyone in uniform, to include the sheriff, accountable for their conduct as public servants. The public, or taxpayers, are the boss, and the boss funds JSO’s $500 million budget. It’s as simple as that.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a former officer, educator, and military veteran, I bring a wealth of diverse experience to the office of sheriff that my opponents do not have on their resume. A sheriff has to have more than just a policeman’s mentality. This individual must be well-rounded and open-minded in order to truly serve All of Duval County residents. It is a group-think mentality that has all but eroded the public’s trust in JSO in recent years, making it difficult to reduce violent crime in our city. It’s going to take a thoughtful and fair-minded sheriff to rebuild that trust. As sheriff, I will never forget that the public holds the key to solving and reducing violent crime in our city. Neither I, nor my deputies, can reduce crime without first earning the public’s trust.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered as the sheriff who helped make our city safer for all of the citizens who call the First Coast their home.

Campaign website: www.tonycummingsforsheriff.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - tonycummings4reform | Twitter: drtonycummings | Instagram: tonycummingsforsheriff

Ken Jefferson

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: Law Enforcement Officer (ret.), Crime & Safety Expert

Age: 64

Your family: Wife of 27 years, Rhonda; 5 adult children; 1 grandchild

Education: Master’s Degree, Honorary Doctorate, St. Thomas Christian University

Ad

Political experience: I’ve run for Sheriff twice. In 2011, I earned 37.69% of the votes. In 2015 I ran again, losing by 2% after earning 48.47% of votes.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The top issue I’ll face while serving as Sheriff is the crime rate and what is done to reduce it. The increases in gun violence, assaults and murders --- especially with Duval County having been named the murder capital of Florida in 2020, are descriptions I don’t want for us.

The other issues are restoring public trust through transparency within the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and improving accountability for the officers and civilians who serve our community – in every department across the agency, with or without a badge.

With the input of our News4Jax Insiders (our most loyal viewers/readers), we asked each candidate three additional issue questions to help voters determine which they want to elect as sheriff:

How would you address the city’s high rate of gun violence and low clearance (cases solved) rate?

I’ll address our city’s high rate of gun violence and low clearance rate by reinventing the way JSO provides law enforcement in Duval County. Making our city safe requires proactivity and visibility. It requires action to deter and prevent violent behavior. It requires showing up.



As Sheriff, I’ll be on the streets --- sleeves rolled up, working alongside officers. Our current circumstances won’t change with me sitting behind a desk and not being accessible. Relationships with the community are built by working together. That’s how change happens.



The way we police will incorporate a three-prong strategy --- increased police presence and heavy saturation in high crime areas, using intelligence data to drive decision-making and monitoring to see what’s working the most effectively citywide, and consistent communication, both across departments to share best practices and with citizens to inform them about what we’re doing and why.

How do you balance gun rights vs. gun safety? Would you support “open carry” in Florida?

There is a clear and distinct balance between gun rights and gun safety. The U.S. Constitution grants citizens the right to bear arms, but in having that right, it is a gun owner’s responsibility to prioritize gun safety. I am a gun owner, and it’s my responsibility to make sure that my weapon is always safe and properly secured. It’s my responsibility to not be the cause of any violence or death that occurs because of my weapon, whether directly or indirectly.



As Sheriff, I’ll advocate for stiffer penalties for those who fail to properly secure weapons and results in violence or death.



I am not a proponent of Open Carry in Florida.

Would you support the creation of a citizens review board and/or additional transparency in police-involved shootings, including naming officers involved?

I believe that trust has to exist between the JSO and our community. With that, I am not in support of a CRB, because I believe that there should be expertise, accountability and transparency at the highest level. I commit to establishing an MOU with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct investigations and signing it on my first day as Sheriff. This agreement will be a major step in restoring public trust. It will also provide greater accountability, greater transparency and greater connections to the community to believe in what we do and to trust how we do it.



This MOU will be coupled with the creation of a Citizens Advisory Commission, composed of citizens, high school students, college students, education leaders, faith-based leaders, community leaders and business leaders. The CAC will meet bi-monthly or quarterly for the purpose of reviewing and grading our performance based upon metrics they determine hold us best accountable. They, too will be asked the three questions I want to be synonymous with my leadership:



What do I as Sheriff need to know? What’s working? What can we do better?



I am not in favor of releasing the names of the officers. This position is not to hide anything from the public, but instead, to protect them. It’s for the safety of the public and officers. I do not want vigilante, unjustifiable shootings happening in Duval County because of misinformation.



What we will do, however, is to always share as much information as possible via processes that do not compromise investigations and keep citizens informed.



I will make public records more accessible and less complicated to receive, revisit issuance of police scanners because they’re a helpful tool for the media and bring no cost to taxpayers, update the JSO website to meet ethical compliance standards, and better inform citizens by using a variety of traditional and nontraditional communication methods to meet people where they are.



From speaking engagements, Sheriff’s walks and community conversations, to printed mailers, digital and social media to educate, engage, and encourage collaboration --- each are tools to share information and are vital for greater public engagement and trust.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Ad

I can help voters by being the change they wish to see and representing every citizen with respect, honor and integrity, consistently, no matter where they live. Unlike others, my run is not based on my own needs, wants or ego. I’m running for sheriff because the people in our community have asked me to, almost every single day since 2015 when I ran and lost by just 2 points.



People of all ethnicities, backgrounds, ages and parties have asked me to do this. It is this authentic connection to citizens that gives me a unique ability to bring people together --- at a time such as this when we need it the most, in a community that I love, protected and served proudly for 24 years, and will continue to serve as Sheriff.



Voters can trust me to be firm, fair and objective. I’ve not made promises for positions and don’t owe anyone at JSO anything. I’ve stayed on top of what’s happening in the agency by keeping my ear to the ground and being a trusted source for honest perspective on law enforcement and crime analysis in nearly every neighborhood across the 918 square miles of our county.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as a Sheriff who showed up and worked every day to make Duval County safe. A leader that citizens would always see, and when they did, knew that they’d be asked questions: What do I as Sheriff need to know? What’s working? What can we do better?



I experienced poverty, homelessness and witnessing crime as a child. I know firsthand the correlation between these issues. I’d like to be remembered for using my platform to help reduce homelessness, working across party lines for progress, and being a good steward of taxpayer dollars because citizens trusted that every fiscal decision that I made was driven by one goal --- reducing violent crime and keeping them safe.



I hope to be remembered for being level-headed, and providing reassurance in times of crisis



I’d like to be remembered for transforming the culture of the agency and being a catalyst for positive surge that resulted from recruiting diverse officers nationwide, who want to live and work in Duval County because WE do good work.



I hope to be remembered as a Sheriff who helped our city to thrive.

Campaign website: kenjefferson4jaxsheriff.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Twitter @ken4jaxsheriff | Instagram @kenjefferson4jaxsheriff

TK Waters

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: Chief of Investigations (Retired)

Age: 52

Your family: (no response)

Education: (no response)

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Focusing on violent crime and gangs Adding more police officers to the streets to increase patrols< Continue to build the trust of the community through outreach and engagement

With the input of our News4Jax Insiders (our most loyal viewers/readers), we asked each candidate three additional issue questions to help voters determine which they want to elect as sheriff:

Ad

How would you address the city’s high rate of gun violence and low clearance (cases solved) rate?

• Focused deterrence with intelligence-led policing practices and strategies.



• Staff our investigations division with more detectives so that each case can receive the proper amount of attention

How do you balance gun rights vs. gun safety? Would you support “open carry” in Florida?

Americans should be allowed to own guns as long as they are not prohibited by state law. Violators must be held accountable, and we must keep guns out of the hands of those that are prohibited.

Would you support the creation of a citizens review board and/or additional transparency in police-involved shootings, including naming officers involved?

I do not support the creation of a citizens review board. Cases with officer involved shootings should be fact driven investigations and cannot be based or led by emotions.

Citizens have the right to view all information after a case has been fully investigated and brought to a conclusion.

I am in favor of naming officers if they can be named legally according to statute.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

After 31 years serving at the Sheriff’s Office and recently retiring as the Chief of Investigations, I am prepared to do this job from day one. I created JSO’s Custom Notification program, designed to help intervene in the lives most at risk of crime and I also created JSO’s Violence Reduction Section which is comprised of the JSO Gang Unit, Violent Crime Unit, Crime Gun Intelligence Center, Uniformed Detective Unit, Firearms lab, NIBIN Tech (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network)

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I worked hard every day to deliver the excellence that the citizens of Jacksonville deserve and that our city is a safer place because of the work that we were able to accomplish together.

Campaign website: TKforsheriff.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook.com/tkforsheriff

* Party affiliation provided for information only. All Duval County voters cast ballots in this race