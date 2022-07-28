Two Republicans are seeking the votes for Clay County Commission, District 4. No Democratic candidate signed up for the race so the August primary will be open to all voters, regardless of party.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Dale L. Carter

Occupation: Self employed

Age: 51

Your family: Engaged with Children. 4th generation to live on my families farm

Education: High School

Political experience: None, I strive to be a public servant instead of a politician

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Infrastructure, recession, and growth

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Running a business for 25 years, knowing the highs and lows, good public relations, & being able to talk to the people and listen.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Taking care of the District 4 citizens of Clay County like they deserve.

Campaign website: N/A

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook.com/ElectDaleCarter

Betsy Sistrunk Condon

Occupation: Business Owner

Age: 49

Your family: Married with children

Education: B. S. Environmental Health Science

Political experience: Current County Commissioner, former school board member

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Roads, internet, keeping taxes low while maintaining services

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Experience, good relationships with fellow commissioners, grasp of all issues affecting district and county

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Accomplishing completion of internet projects, build out of comprehensive roads program with a plan to address all county maintained roads, and maintain public safety.

Campaign website: betsycondon.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook.com/BetsyDistrict4