Four Democrats are seeking the votes in the August primary race in the redrawn Florida House District 14, which covers from Brooklyn and downtown north to include a sliver of Northwest Jacksonville and much of the Northside east of Lem Turner Road and south of Interstate 295 as well as Arlington and part of the Southside north of the Hart Expressway to Beach Boulevard and west of Southside Boulevard.

No Republican signed up to run for this seat but a write-in candidate did, which keeps the August primary limited to only Democratic voters.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Kimberly Daniels

Occupation: Author, Pastor, International Speaker

Age: 61

Your family: Married with 4 children and 1 grandchild

Education: B.S., Criminology - Florida State University, Master’s of Christian Education - Jacksonville Theological Seminary and Doctorate in Christian Counseling, Jacksonville Theological Seminary

Political experience: State Representative, District 14 (2016-2020) Jacksonville City Council Member, At-Large Group 1 (2011-2015)

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

The Florida Chamber of Commerce rated me as the top Democrat in the Florida Legislature for business and job growth which shows I’m the most prepared candidate to ensure our communities are represented in the state’s budget. Everywhere I go in our community, the people want resources that will help them make ends meet. I have a solid record of funding workforce education programs that allow Floridians to develop the skills they need to thrive in the workforce and raise strong families.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

As a first-term city council member, I secured funding to expand access to early voting. We all have a right to vote, and that right should be respected.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

Law-abiding citizens should have the right to bear arms. However, assault rifles in our streets are unneeded. Bottom line, guns are bad when they’re in the hands of people who do bad things.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Economy/Inflation (Groceries and Gas Prices are soaring) Rental Price Gouging/Predatory Landlords Healthcare and Public Health and Safety

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I am a woman and I’ve made serious decisions regarding my own body. I had an abortion at 15 years old. We cannot outright ban all abortions. We know that some are medically necessary and those difficult decisions should not be left up to the government or politicians.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

First, I don’t have to secure housing in HD 14 because I live in the district. I won’t have to learn how to be a member of the House because I’ve represented this district for two-terms. I’ve produced proven results which have garnered millions of dollars for my district, and jobs. I’ve championed criminal justice reform and sponsored countless appropriations to fund programs that help put people to work and ensure the public’s health and safety.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered for serving the people with integrity and transparency and knowing in my heart that I’ve done my best. I would hope that the work that I have done will speak for me.

Campaign website: kimberlydanielscampaign.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): (None listed)

Garrett Dennis

Occupation: Business Owner

Age: 47

Your family: Wife, 2 kids

Education: BS FAMU, Masters of Education UNF

Political experience: Current City Council Member

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

I would support efforts to lessen barriers for businesses to grow and thrive. Healthy businesses hire people which in turn grow communities.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I spent 14 1/2 years at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office, educating citizens on the voting process. I will continue to make sure that the right to vote is protected.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

We have a crime and gun issue in our city, state, and country. We need to meet the challenge head on.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Having a shortage of affordable housing and skilled workforce, ang aging infrastructure.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I will support and advocate for a woman’s right to choose.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I’m currently serving the constituents of District 9 on the Jacksonville City Council. I have a proven track record of work to solve constituents issues to ensure a decent quality of life.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Always advocating and supporting advancing the quality of life for every citizen.

Campaign website: garrettdennisforstatehouse.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/GarrettDennisForStateHouseDistrict14

Iris Hinton

Occupation: Retired

Age: (no answer)

Your family: 2 sons

Education: Education from southern Illinois

Political experience: Never held office

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Advocate price control and policy

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Everyone should have the right to vote, restore voter rights to people who lost their rights.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

The people have to be 21 and lock guns up and put them in a safe place.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Guns Economic conditions The rights to marry LGBTQ+human rights

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

Each person should have the right to do what is best for them.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Knock on doors and educating

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I got it done!!!

Campaign website: None

Campaign’s social media site(s): None

Mincy Pollock

Occupation: Business Owner

Age: 49

Your family: Wife Sonte’ Pollock. Children: Genesis, Matthew, Kaylen and Cache’. 2 grandchildren and 2 granddogs

Education: St Pius Catholic School, Jean Ribault High School, Edward Waters University. Currently a Masters of Public Policy Fellow at Jacksonville University.

Political experience: I am currently a Public Policy Fellow at Jacksonville University. I serve on the Jax Chamber Government Affairs Committee, the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness. I have also worked with the sheriff on his Task Force for Mental Health. I am also a graduate of the Congressional Black Caucus’ Political Development Boot Camp. I was the State Director for the Medicaid Expansion Ballot Initiative, Marketing Contractor for the Mia Jones for Tax Collector, Congresswoman Corrine Brown, Leslie Jean-Bart for State House Campaigns, the My Vote Project and the Florida New Majority. I am also the Community Engagement Contractor for Black Men Engaged.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

I believe our economy is steady but needs much improvement. Some experts believe we are headed for a recession, and the government should play a vital role in saving our economy. I agree that the state should play an active role. This would include fostering public/private partnerships. An absent government means a failing economy. By monitoring the status of our economic position, the government will have a clearer picture by which it can create laws and make effective policy decisions that will build and strengthen our economic position.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I would champion an election reform. First, ensure that counties increase their access to ballot boxes, early voting days and easy to vote measures. Some states have a no ID rule, but have a system to verify the voter. Florida should begin to look into these options. Additionally, we must allocate funds to local SOE’s to educate the public. We need to find creative ways to engage voters and increase voter turnout. We must allow voters the opportunity to request a Vote by Mail ballot and it not expire every two years.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

As a Concealed Weapon Permit holder, I value and support gun safety. I support legislation that promotes education and training for those that want to bear arms. I support background checks and mental competency. Just as citizens should not have access to tanks and rocket launchers, likewise, it is my belief that assault weapons belong only to our military. There are many gun regulations that need review and immediate action. Some gun loopholes are causing our country to see more fatalities. I will support sound legislation that is geared towards eliminating these loopholes.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Housing Education Gun Control

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I would not support any additional laws that would stricten abortion abilities for women. I would support legislation that would grant women the opportunity to get abortion and receive them up to the time period that wouldn’t cause medical damages to the woman’s health or body.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters because I can relate with them. Voters are faced with the many challenges of life. Candidates will say they know what their constituents are going through, yet in reality, they do not have a clue. That is not the case for me. I know what it is like to lose everything and not know how my family and I are going to recover. I am familiar with the fear of being unemployed with no savings and a bunch of bills. I know what it took for my family and I to get back on our feet. So when I am speaking with my constituents, I will have an understanding that no one else has, and will be better able to champion effective legislation that will truly help to provide a better quality of life for all.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would love to be remembered as the representative who “was always there for his constituents”. I plan to have the best Constituent Services in the State. Oftentimes, voters have issues and become frustrated because no one in leadership responds to their questions and concerns. Inactivity from their elected officials leads to a lack of confidence in that person’s ability to get the job done. I will have an open door policy because I plan to be available, responsive, and impactful to those whom I am privileged to serve.

Campaign website: votemincy.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/MincyForFlorida | Twitter @MincyPollock | Instagram @MincyPollock | LinkedIn - Mincy Pollock

Note: Write-in candidate Patrice Wynette Jones also qualified in this race, so the winner of the Democratic primary will appear on the general election ballot.