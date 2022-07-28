Two Republicans are seeking the votes for Florida House District 20, which covers eastern Alachua County and northwestern Marion County. Since no Democrats or other candidates are seeking this office in the November general election, this primary will be open to all voters.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Luis Miguel

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. His/her answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Bobby Payne

Occupation: Retired

Age: 64

Your family: N/A

Education: MBA

Political experience: 6 years as a State Representative

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Florida has done a great job remaining open for business in the last few years. The policies of the Conservative Legislature and the Governor have allowed us to exceed revenues by billions. One example as the House Ways and Means Chair, I was able to pass legislation this year that amounts to approximately $1.2 billion dollars over the next two years in tax free holidays to the citizens of Florida. I will continue to fight for low taxes, balance budget and conservative spending for Florida taxpayers.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I stand for voters rights, election integrity, fight voter fraud. Several bills that I have sponsored over the last few years reflect that position including stopping petition harvesting and influence by out of state billionaires who want to influence Florida election laws with referendums on the ballot.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I support the 2nd amendment of the constitution. Passed a law in 2016 that placed the burden of proof in a stand your ground case on the state and not the defendant. I have an A rating by the NRA.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Inflation (economy), education and the environment.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

He was certified elected, yet tremendous controversy still exits as to the legitimacy. Our Secretary of State a fellow Legislator Cord Byrd is in agreement that he was Duly elected, so I most agree he was.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

The Florida Legislature passed law this year that changed abortion this year from 24 weeks to 15 weeks of viability. I supported the bill and voted yes. I believe life begins at conception and not at birth, however we left opportunities for abortions up to 15 weeks that allows time to make those decisions if necessary. I support current Florida legislation and look forward to future debates on this issue.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My life experience in business (38 years), conservative record, community service and strong position in the House Leadership make me uniquely qualified to continue to serve the people of district 20.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

A strong leader that served the district well. My bills such as the clean water ways act, passing the largest tax free package in the state of Florida and making a difference for the lives citizens in the district district and throughout Florida in order to improve their quality of life.

Campaign website: bobbypayne.net

Campaign’s social media site(s): Twitter | Facebook