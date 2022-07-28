Florida Senate District 7

Incumbent state Sen. Travis Hutson won 56% of the vote against a Republican challenger in the August primary for Florida’s Senate District 7, which covers St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia Counties.

While no Democrat is running for this seat, two write-in candidates qualified in the general election, which kept the August primary limited to only Republican voters.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to Hutson asking about his background and views on several issues -- in his own words. As of mid-September, he has not responded to multiple emails and telephone requests.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Travis Hutson

This candidate, who has been a member of the Florida Senate since 2015, has completed the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. His answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Campaign website: electhutson.com

Two write-in candidates -- Weston Adwell and James David Higbee -- also qualified in this race. While their names will not appear on the general election ballot, their presence in the race kept the primary closed to only Republican voters.