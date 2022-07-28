Referendum: Extend library property tax

Since 1988, Union County voters have approved a referendum for a 1/2 millage ad valorem tax for a special dependent taxing district for the purpose of funding a library in Union County. The library referendum is on the ballot every two years for its continued funding.

The library, located in Lake Butler, has grown from a 1,400 square-foot building in 1990 to the current 9,000 square-foot facility that was completed in 2009. The library currently houses about 40,000 books and materials and offers access to thousands more e-book titles. There are 15 public access computers at UCPL, as well as free wifi. The library hosts a wide array of programming, including weekly preschool storytime programs, summer events for children of all ages, and teen and adult programs. (Source: newriverlibrary.org/ucpl)

LANGUAGE TO APPEAR ON AUGUST BALLOT

Union County Ad Valorem Millage Election

“For the continued funding of the Union County Special Library District by taxation of up to one half (1/2) mill of ad valorem taxes.”