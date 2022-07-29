Bradford County School Board, District 5

Two candidates are running for the only contested seat on the Bradford County School Board this year.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Lynn Melvin

Occupation: Retired Administrator/Teacher

Age: 62

Your family: (No response)

Education: BA in Education from University of Florida; Masters in Reading from Nova University; Specialist in Education Administation and Supervision from Nova University

Political experience: (No response)

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Students First - Making decisions to ensure our students receive the best education possible. Teacher Retention - Recruiting and maintaining our teachers. Efficient Use of Funding - Budgeting with transparency and accountability.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

Ad

“Parental rights” has recently become a law in Florida and a political buzzword. What does that concept mean to you and how would it affect your decisions on the school board?

Parental rights recognizes that parents have a fundamental role in the education of their children. As a School Board Member, my responsibility is to listen and represent the concerns of parents and determine appropriate policies and decisions.

How would you balance new state laws and guidelines restricting how history, gender identity and civics can be taught in public school classrooms with the need to educate children in a complex 21st Century society?

These decisions will be based on the needs and concerns of the District’s students and constituents.

Outline your ideas to address teacher shortages and morale.

- Expand and promote recruiting events including virtual and college job fairs.

- Provide beginning teachers with effective support through mentors, District and school curriculum staff, and appropriate professional development opportunities.

- Support teachers with adequate supplies, curriculum, and professional development opportunities to ensure student success.

- Seek opportunities to increase the salaries of all teachers.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My experience as a teacher and principal for 35 1/2 years in the Bradford County School District allows me to know first hand the mission and responsibilities of the school district. Being retired, I will have the time needed to be actively involved in all schools; to communicate with teachers, employees, parents, and students; provide support for concerns and promote positive successes.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope through my dedication and service to the citizens of Bradford County, my role as School Board Member contributed to proving a quality education for all students, preparing them with the skills needed to be successful lifelong learners.

Campaign website: LMelvinforBCSBD5@gmail.com

Campaign social media site(s): Facebook - Lynn Melvin for Bradford County School Board District 5

Ad

Erica Mains Reddish

Occupation: MRI Technologist/School Board Member

Age: 41

Your family: I have been married to my husband, a JFRD fireman for 22 years. We have a son and daughter-in-law who just had our first grand baby. We also have a 16 year old and 14 year old who both attend schools in Bradford County.

Education: AS Degree in Radiology.

Political experience: I am currently serving my 8th year as a school board member in Bradford County.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Tough decisions come with these positions, and when they have to be made it’s a fact that you won’t make everyone happy. During this last term, I had to make the toughest decision in my 8 years on the board, but I made an educated decision that was best for ALL the students and staff of Bradford County! That resulted in calls from a few members of our community, including my opponent’s husband, threatening that this wasn’t in my political favor, but I knew I had made the best decision for our community as a whole and for every student in our county, not just a few. Financial responsibility. Our school system has faced tough financial times over the past several years, and as a result new, experienced people have been placed in positions to bring to light the discrepancies and lead us in a positive direction. Teacher retention. It’s a national issue that school systems are facing as a whole, but it’s my goal to have a working relationship with our teachers and staff, to show them they are heard and appreciated, so that they will want to stay and continue working and serving the students of our community.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

“Parental rights” has recently become a law in Florida and a political buzzword. What does that concept mean to you and how would it affect your decisions on the school board?

I believe wholeheartedly that it’s the right and responsibility of parents and guardians to instill in their children the values they believe to be true and not the education system. As a christian, we teach our children to respect the values of the Bible, and I don’t feel it’s the education system’s responsibility to undermine those beliefs, or teach something that contradicts those values. Each person has their own personal beliefs and that’s where state and religion should be separate. Education is about providing an education for students to be successful and succeed professionally in life, not direct students in their sexual orientation or gender identity.

How would you balance new state laws and guidelines restricting how history, gender identity and civics can be taught in public school classrooms with the need to educate children in a complex 21st Century society?

Ad

We have amazing staff put into place in our school district that guides us through state standards and curriculum. As a board member who is also a parent of students in our school system, I will review what is being taught in our classrooms. I believe teaching history in its entirety allows students to see where this country has been and allows us to learn from our past mistakes and allows us to move forward as one nation under God.

Outline your ideas to address teacher shortages and morale.

Teacher shortages are impacting our entire nation. If anyone has ever volunteered in a classroom or worked a as a substitute, you understand and appreciate how hard a teacher’s job can be! Teachers are being given more and more standards and responsibilities every year. Unfortunately, small rural communities like the one I live in, can’t afford to meet the pay demands that other counties can, so our effort to show our teachers appreciation and transparency is a top priority. We are currently undergoing a major financial overhaul to try and alleviate funds to give our teachers the raise they deserve over the next several years.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I feel that I bring 8 years of experience as a school board member to this office. My opponent’s motto is “experience matters”, and I couldn’t agree more! I may not have experience as a principal who has retired from the school system, but I do bring experience in the exact office we seek! I also bring the perspective of a working parent who currently has students in the schools in which we serve. Therefore, every decision I make is with the goal of providing not only my own children, but every child in our community with the highest quality education we can!

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I feel that I have been an active member in our school systems since day one in office! I have attended and continue to attend countless school events , donated thousands of dollars to school organizations and individual students over the years. I make myself available to every single parent, teacher, staff member, and tax payer in our community, because ultimately I work for them! Honesty and integrity and the two quality traits I started this office with, and will continue to stand by until my time in office is over. My goal in this position is to serve my community with all my heart, and make improvements in any way I can to see our community be successful for years to come!

Campaign website: (None listed)

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - Vote Erica Mains Reddish for School Board District 5