Three Republicans are seeking votes in the August primary for Union County Commission, District 4.

There is no Democratic candidate in this race but the winning Republican will face NPA candidate Eric Martin in the November election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Lacey Cannon

Occupation: Firefighter

Age: 46

Your family: (No response)

Education: AS EMS Management, Certified County Commissioner

Political experience: Incumbent County Commissioner

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Continuing to acquire Grants for county Build further infrastructure in rural areas(Broadband) Continuing road projects

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have been in this position for the past term, I have educated myself to better serve the citizens and I have made multiple contacts through the state, local and county governments. I know where our citizens stand on what we need and I have the ability to go after them. I focus on the county as a whole and not just one area.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

As always I would like people to say, " He worked hard for OUR county everyday and did everything he could to make Union County better.”

Campaign website: N/a

Campaign’s social media site(s): (None listed)

Mac Johns

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

James Jr. Rooney

Occupation: Electrician

Age: 31

Your family: (No response)

Education: College Graduate

Political experience: (No response)

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Infrastructure, EMS and keeping residents informed.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Growing up in the area, getting married and having kids here, I have strong roots here. I will push to keep all residents informed, push to get the issues brought to me by the residents looked at and hopefully resolved by the board.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered as the commissioner who brought back the voice of the residents. The one who spoke for all of us in the area, not just a few.

Campaign website: (No response)

Campaign’s social media site: facebook.com/JamesRooneyjr63





NPA CANDIDATE

Eric Martin

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.