Duval County Soil & Water District

Every four years, the five seats on the Duval County Soil and Water Conservation District are filled in the general election.

These districts were created across the nation in the 1930s and originally represented small-scale farms by reporting soil and water needs to the government. Conservation and safety of the beaches are also in the purview of the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and the elected supervisors often serve as environmental advocates and educators in the community.

Although they do not levy taxes or have the means to enforce land use laws, districts work with agencies, individuals and local businesses to promote best natural resource management practices and conserve the environment.

Supervisors receive no pay for serving but may be reimbursed for travel expenses.

Three of the candidates for district supervisors in Duval County are unopposed this election cycle: Tiffany Bess in Group 1, Kym Wallace Maye in Group 2 and Ashantae Green in Group 4. Candidates in Groups 3 and 5, detailed below, will appear on every Jacksonville resident’s ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate for a contested seat asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

GROUP 3 CANDIDATES

Eugene “Trey” Ford III

Occupation: Filmmaker | Film Programmer | Author

Age: 34

Your family: 2 daughters (8 & 3)

Education: University of Florida Bachelors- Agricultural Operations Management (Construction Planning Focus)

Political experience: Worked with political PACs - Campaign management - Political event organizing

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Resistance from the Mayor to attack food desserts in north Jacksonville Funding Urban Agriculture projects Developing farming/agricultural programming that is well marketed and attended with limited resources

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

By connecting them with the right people and righter information. My network is very vast, broad, and diverse not only in Jacksonville but throughout Florida and the United States. My network equity is deep so that when I do not have an answer or solution, one is readily available a phone call or text away.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

For pushing Jacksonville and Duval County into a place of sustainability and resourcefulness to make it not only the military stronghold it is on the east coast but also a food resource economics stronghold able to withstand challenges even when the state or the country is not able to provide aid.

Campaign website: None

Campaign’s social media site(s): None

Demetris Harris

Occupation: City of Jacksonville Employee

Age: (No response)

Your family: A father of two, son, brother, uncle, and a grandfather to my handsome little grandson.

Education: (No response)

Political experience:

I am a dynamic and highly competitive leader with over 16 years of experience in Research & Metric Analysis. I bring invaluable experience steering strategies and implementation. Reputation as a self-directed individual skilled at developing strong relationships with clients of varying backgrounds.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Community Involvement. Community Awareness. Funding.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I want to do my part to ensure that we have environmental sustainability for years to come. If elected, I will work indefatigable to address the soil and water conservation issues. We must do this by changing the conversation surrounding natural resources, not the content but the context. Simply put, I will bring an unprecedented level of awareness never seen before.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

A motivational thinker with unique abilities that led to the change in how the community viewed the conservation of natural resources in Duval County, Florida.

Campaign website: (none listed)

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook



GROUP 5 CANDIDATES

Ray “RJ” Deacon, Jr.

Occupation: Sales/Retail

Age: 43

Your family: Husband, Jason Mongold-Deacon

Education: James Madison University, Bachelor of Arts

Political experience: First Time Candidate

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Educate constituents on the importance of conserving natural resources.

Strategize and formulate ideas to move Duval County forward in a Green Earth manner

Making sure that each person is aware that the future of the Earth is in our hands and only we can make sure the Planet thrives.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am willing to reach out to each constituent individually and guide them towards safer, more energy efficient means of completing daily tasks. Using my office as a platform, I will help Duval County and its residents understand the benefits of Green initiatives.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Leaving a lasting legacy in Duval County that not only benefits our residents but the entire State of Florida.

Campaign website: deacon4duval.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook | Twitter

Bryson Kade Morgan

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey. His answers will be added if they are received at any point prior to the election.