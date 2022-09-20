Clay County local races

All but one Clay County elective office -- county commission and school board seats and a county judge -- were decided in the August primary when one candidate received more than 50% of the vote.

The only county government position on the ballot in November is Clay County Commission, District 2, where Alexandra Compere, the winner of the Republican primary, will face Democrat Leroy Edwards in the general election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Alexandra Compere

Occupation: Attorney

Age: 30

Your family: Parents are immigrants from Haiti. One of six children. All six of children are first-generation Americans.

Education: University of North Florida

Political experience: First time running for office.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The leading concern of my constituents is growth in Clay County. As Florida continues to draw national attention, it’s no surprise people from all over are relocating to the Sunshine State. Second, the county, especially District 2, want assurance that public safety will remain a priority. Third, Clay County faces questions of infrastructure. This community raise concerns over roads, schools, fire stations, etc. It is likely I will face these issues while holding office.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Clay County is seeking servant leadership. My legal training includes knowing how to analyze what is difficult, exercise critical thinking, understand how the law is written and unpack what is complex. Clay County deserves someone who will use that skillset for their benefit.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Clay County has had many excellent leaders. If I can be named among those who worked hard to bring about positive, dynamic change, that would be meaningful and a legacy of which I could be proud.

Campaign website: AlexandraCompere.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook





DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Leroy Edwards

Occupation: UPS Supervisor

Age: 60

Your family: Married with grown kids

Education:

The police academy. 1 year. I was a police officer for 4 and a half years. Miami Technical Institute Did a banking course.

Political experience: In 2020 I ran for State Rep.Dist 18

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Safety

Infrastructure

Revenue, by inviting investor to in and build business and employ locally

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Listening to and providing feedback to voters regarding their issues and concerns is important. As County Commissioner, I will ensure every voter’s voice is heard and their concerns are addressed.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered as the Commissioner that brings help to this community that they so badly need

Campaign website: Edwards for County Commissioner District 2

Campaign’s social media site(s): Edwards for County Commissioner District 2