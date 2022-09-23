Florida Supreme Court justice retention

Once nominated by the governor and ratified by the legislature, Florida Supreme Court justices face the voters in a “yes” or “no” vote as to whether they should remain in office in the first general election after selection and again every six years. (More about the process in the Supreme Court’s Guide for Florida Voters.)

Five of the seven justices are up for retention votes this November.

As these are nonpartisan elections and there are no opposing candidates, we are listing the justices on the ballot and providing links to their biographies.

Justice Charles T. Canady

Served on the Florida Supreme Court since 2008. He was nominated by then-Gov. Charlie Crist. (Official biography)

Justice John D. Couriel

Served on the Florida Supreme Court since 2020. He was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first high court nominee. (Official biography)

Justice Jamie Grosshans

She was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second nomination to Florida’s high court, serving since late 2020. (Official biography)

Justice Jorge Labarga

Serving since 2009, Labarga was also appointed by Gov. Crist. (Offical biography)

Justice Ricky Polston

Polston was also nominated in 2008 by Gov. Crist. (Offical biography)