Columbia County Referendum: ½-cent sales tax for schools

All voters in Columbia County are being asked to vote for or against a School Board proposal to levy a ½-cent local-option sales tax to fund the acquisition, construction, renovation and improvement of public and charter school facilities, including safety and security and technology.

The following question will appear on the November ballot:

Shall the School Board of Columbia County levy a one-half percent (0.5%) sales surtax for a period of twenty (20) years for the acquisition, construction reconstruction, renovation, remodeling, or improvement of school facilities, including safety and security improvements, and the purchase of technology equipment, including hardware and software. The revenues collected shall be shared with eligible charter schools based on the proportionate share of total school district enrollment.

