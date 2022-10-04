Pamona Park City Charter Amendments

An amendment to the city charter of Pamona Park will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following question:
Question #1: Change in the Length of Term of Office for the Mayor
- Shall the Charter of the Town of Pomona Park, Florida, be revised to change the length of terms of office for the Mayor from two (2) years to four (4) years each, with said change to become effective as of the expiration of their current terms, or when their successors are elected and qualified? The four-year term for the Mayor’s Seat will begin in 2023.