Jacksonville City Council District 1

Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Ken Amaro

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Retired

Age: (no response)

Your family: Married with four daughters

Education: College graduate BA

Political experience: Never held public office before

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I would continue to make sure the Sheriff’s office has the necessary resources to combat our crime concerns

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Create working partner ships with private sector, the city and the state to find opportunities for the affordable housing market

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Maintain current funding and make sure infrastructure needs are included and guaranteed in future development plans

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The budget and future improvements to TIAA stadium

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have been a listening voice and problem solver during my career. I will continue to do such with an open door policy

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Integrity and transparency

Campaign website: https://votekenamaro.com/

Social media: None

Alton McGriff Jr.

Party affiliation: Democratic

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Age: 42

Your family: Wife, 1 Daughter and Three sons

Education: Florida community college

Political experience: 0

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

In order to maximize the safety of individuals, families, and the community from violence or harm, I will push for pre-emptive measures that will address and resolve underlying issues. Just like in public health where preventive approaches are paramount for good well-being - preventing violence is key to protecting people’s safety. We have to address the social determinants of violence and crime and not focus on punishing criminals. However, with resource shortages being a reality, even during ideal times, Jacksonville city officials still have opportunities to impact our community. This can be achieved through evidence-based initiatives with long-term collaborative and financial commitments towards community development, resource centers that leverage current infrastructure, and exploring local restorative justice policies which may have lasting effects.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Jacksonville has a real opportunity to make use of underutilized public assets and provide more affordable housing. By assessing vacant land and real estate, the city could introduce innovative solutions to offer incentives to develop those assets. Additionally, Jacksonville could explore the use of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), allowing extended housing options on single-family homes (i.e. garage conversions or tiny homes) on the same lot. The cost to do so would be a fraction of a traditional home purchase. ADU options would possibly range between $10-75K for renovation or build-out versus hundreds of thousands to purchase a home. The City of Jacksonville should also complement these efforts by extending affordable housing near public transit too. Altogether, these initiatives would increase housing inventory and create thriving accessibly-priced communities across Jacksonville.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

My vision for our community takes into account the investments made by local voters, aiming to improve infrastructure in ways that strengthen employment and tourism. I plan to leverage the comprehensive growth management program that’s in place by advocating for more efficient implementation of road improvements, environmental preservation strategies, and targeted economic development schemes - all designed with improving existing businesses or attracting new ones as top priorities. By doing so, we would build upon existing resources and create a more desirable economic environment for companies seeking relocation possibilities. These initiatives will not only develop smoother roads and modern facilities - but also provide new opportunities for local employers as well as tourism attractions!

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

In Jacksonville, economic hardships continue to be challenging. As Covid-19 continues to impact individuals and small businesses alike, it’s up to our lawmakers and community members to act as a collective force for good. Jacksonville has an opportunity to ensure individuals and small businesses remain financially secure. Thus, we need to create innovative solutions that give access to capital in addition to training resources that lead to financial stability and wealth generation. We must empower individuals with gain the skillset they need to so we can all rise together!

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I was born and raised in Jacksonville. As a husband, father and community advocate I’m very knowledgeable of the various issues that Jacksonville faces. Because of my values and the fact that I can relate to the many concerns of diverse individuals, I believe I would be the voice of the community.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for successfully tackling the key issues that I promised to deliver. As an advocate for the city of Jacksonville, I’m dedicated to creating meaningful change in our community. My mission is to leave behind a legacy that champions those who are marginalized and supports improved resources for all citizens - both now and into the future.

Campaign website: www.electmcgriff4jax.com

Social media: None given