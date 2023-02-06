Jacksonville City Council District 2

Three candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Lindsey Brock

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Attorney

Age: 57

Your family: Married to Carol Stowers Brock; Son Ethan Connor Brock, wife Madisyn Brock; daughter, Caitlin Wolf, husband Zachary Wolf

Education: BA University of Florida; JD cum laude Cooley Law School; LL.M. in Admiralty, Tulane University

Political experience: I ran for office 12 years ago and that experience motivated me to stay active in our community and to seek out opportunities to serve and learn more about our city government. Moreover, that experience showed me that we are city full of people who care. Not only working at the grass roots level, but also at the professional level as an attorney. I have had the privilege to serve on boards and commissions, such as the Charter Revision Commission, the Jacksonville Waterways Commission, and the NE Florida Transportation Commission, that made an impact in people’s lives and to work with groups crafting legislation that make it easier for people and businesses to successful in our great city.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

While we did see an increase in criminal homicides in 2022, Jacksonville’s overall crime rate dropped by over 8% last year. Even with these statistics, most citizens agree that we need more police officers on the street. I will work to see that our officers are always the best trained and equipped. I am proud to have the endorsement of our police officers as well as Sheriff Waters. I support Sheriff Waters’ pledge to reorganize the department and the patrol zones to better apportion the officers we have presently and increase the number of officers within the department. This will create a more meaningful presence of officers in the community, reduce response times for calls, and allow for more active policing in those communities experiencing higher rates of crimes. But increasing the number of officers on the street is only part of the solution. Community engagement through programs such as Cure Violence and others are needed to change a culture of violence that exists in some communities. Early engagement initiatives through Kids Hope Alliance, Boys & Girls Club, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and the Police Athletic League are an important part of crime prevention by investing in young people’s lives, providing positive encouragement and alternatives for kids who may be at a turning point in their lives. I have met with the leaders at the PAL center in District 2 at Ed Austin Park. My desire is to use the City Council seat to encourage more private support for these organizations so that they have the resources to further their positive missions into our youth and communities.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

We must capitalize Governor DeSantis’ expansion of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit that gives apartment owners an incentive to offer more affordable housing. Taking this example, the City Council should look at our own ordinance code to add exemptions or reductions of mobility fees to incentivize the construction and development of more affordable housing. As with any development, it must be compatible with the surrounding communities and have sufficient infrastructure to support the added residents. City growth happens in one of two ways. We either grow upwards or we grow outwards. There aren’t many people who want to see urban sprawl in Jacksonville, so that means we grow upwards, which means increasing density in those areas where it makes sense and is compatible with the neighboring community.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Infrastructure covers such a broad range of issues: replacing septic tanks, drainage, paving and repairing our roads, drainage, sewers, water, our electric grid. The list can go on. The reality is that if on day one of my term I began working on a new road for District 2, then it would likely not be complete until my four year term ended, so I plan to focus on our current needs where the influence and leadership of a council member can be most effective. Let’s increase the speed at which road repairs are done and address the drainage and storm water issues that have led to flooding in parts of our city. Looking long term, let’s not just plan out new and wider roads, but let’s upgrade our sewer, water, and electric grid in those areas where we know new growth will be happening and upgrade those systems in some of the older neighborhoods so that opportunities for better jobs and better housing doesn’t pass them by simply because of outdated infrastructure. A solid infrastructure foundation is key for providing needed affordable and workforce housing.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Our first major task when we take office as a Council will be to approve the city’s budget and that includes setting the millage rate for property taxes. These past few years have seen some of the largest tax increases across the board by our government and our citizens are feeling that burden every time they go shopping or fill up their gas tanks. I will never compromise on the priority of public safety and our first responders, but we must have a clear and deep understanding of the budget so that the citizens have confidence that we are saving their money where we can by cutting programs that simply aren’t delivering for our citizens and trimming departments and agencies that have become bloated over the years. I’ve done this over the years with my own business, finding ways to save money and deliver better services to our clients. While we won’t be able to clear it all up in just one year, if we approach each budget cycle with a view of where we can save money instead of where we can spend money, then over time we will have a more efficient and leaner government that is focused on the priorities that make Jacksonville the greatest city for you to live, work, and play.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My years of experience in serving our community separates me from the other candidates. My service on various boards and commissions at the national, state, and local levels over the past decade have given me insight into the vast areas of the operations of our local government. My service as Chair of the Charter Revision Commission not only provided leadership opportunities, but also the experience of hearing from our community and the departments and agencies within our local government and how we can and should make it more transparent, efficient, and responsive to the citizens of Jacksonville.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want people to know that Lindsey Brock was an advocate for the citizens of District 2 and a faithful steward of the community, and that he helped restore a level of trust, transparency, and fiscal responsibility within the City of Jacksonville.

Campaign website: LindseyBrock.com

Social media: Facebook

Jennifer Casey

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Special Education Teacher

Age: 44

Your family: I’ve been married for 23 years to David Casey, and we have two adult sons and a teenage daughter.

Education: BA in Political Science and MA in Instructional Design & Technology

Political experience: Elected in 2018, I served as the Chair of the Duval Soil and Water Conservation District board. I prioritized expanding opportunities for new farmers and improving land in Jacksonville’s urban core so that we can all enjoy our city’s resources and natural beauty. I also served as a member of the Jacksonville-Duval Agricultural Council, UF/IFAS Duval Extension Advisory Committee, Citizen Planning Advisory Committee, and the Julington-Durbin Preserve Management Advisory Group.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Public safety is priority #1. As a mother and a teacher, I am heartbroken about the loss of life in our city due to violence. We urgently need more officers on the street and more community policing. I will work with the JSO to make sure our officers have the tools, training, and resources necessary to fight crime and keep us safe.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

In addition to making sure that Jacksonville benefits from efforts in the FL Legislature to increase workforce housing, we also need to take a look at improving city planning. We should prioritize housing close to public transportation. This will decrease transportation costs and make it possible for more families to afford housing.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

As more people call Jacksonville home, our infrastructure is being put to the test. We need to improve our roads, sidewalks, and parks. I will clean up the trash in our city, fund the maintenance of our aging infrastructure, and ensure that growth does not overcrowd our schools, endanger public safety or destroy our quality of life.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Our families need support now more than ever! For too long our neighborhoods have suffered while our tax dollars have been wasted on lining the pockets of special interests. From after-school programs to senior centers, I will put our families first and focus on building stronger communities.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

For three generations my family has called Jacksonville home. I have been serving our city for more than 25 years. Whether I was teaching our community’s children, distributing food to the hungry, or leading faith-based outreach to meet the needs of the vulnerable, I have worked to make a difference in our city. I know it’s time that we have city council members who are dedicated to serving their districts and putting people first. Many people don’t realize city council is a part-time job. I believe part-time jobs get part-time results, which is why I am committed to serving full-time as your council member. I will host monthly community meetings, provide my cell phone number to citizens, and return calls and emails within 24 hours. Because I’m not funded by special interests, you can count on me to deliver the transparency, accountability, and accessibility you deserve.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would want to be remembered for taking good care of our city and the people who call Jacksonville home.

Campaign website: www.votejennifercasey.com

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Mike Gay

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Electrical Contractor

Age: 58

Your family: Married, 3 children

Education: Andrew Jackson High School, Georgia Southwestern, NEFBA Electrical Apprenticeship

Political experience: Not a politician. I’m a businessman.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Increase the number of patrol officers on the streets to at least the National average of 2.4 officer per 1000 residents. Currently we are at 1.9 per 1000.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Repeal unnecessary taxes, such as the gas tax. Reduce property taxes.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Ensure that tax dollars allocated for infrastructure are utilized efficiently and effectively. Addressing and remedying needed repairs, planning timely and sustainable new infrastructure projects. And last but not least, working with developers to ensure the infrastructure in place is adequate. If it’s inadequate, developers will be responsible to work along with the city in completing those improvements before moving on to their next project.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Stadium Renovations

Gas Tax Repeal

Overdevelopment

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

With my extensive skills in construction and business management, I can bring a level of expertise that is lacking.

I’ve owned and operated by business for over 33 years. I have mastered effective budgeting and planning. I’ve already identified a way to save taxpayers millions of dollars every year in my review of the current city budget.

I hold the following professional licenses/certifications:

General Contractor

Electrical Contractor

Underground Utilities

Crane operator

CDL

I’m very familiar with bidding, permitting and planning from working with city councils and departments in numerous municipalities throughout the states of Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

As a proven successful businessman and father, I’m not seeking to hang a plaque on my wall or make a career change. My reason for running is to protect our small businesses, our taxpayers and stop further financing our children’s futures in order to fund a special interest.

This is how I can help voters in a way my opponents cannot.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered as an elected official who never forgot he was a public servant and was truly the voice of his constituents.

Campaign website: www.Mikegay4jax.com

Social media: Facebook | Instagram