Jacksonville City Council District 3

Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

Natalie Alden

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: RP Program Operations Coordinator

Age: 52

Your family: Mother of two adult men and a grandmother.

Education: BS in Accounting with a minor in economics.

Political experience: City Councilmember in Craig, Colorado.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Crime:

Work with JSO to ensure retention of good officers and staff.

Utilize the Community Planning Advisory Councils (CPAC) and other Townhall meetings to receive community input on specific issues so that we can focus on solving problems instead of reacting to crisis. Different neighborhoods have different issues throughout Duval County and understanding these issues help to create solid solutions.

Work with schools and community partners to ensure youth have positive opportunities, such as, organized recreation, tutoring programs, part-time work and volunteer programs.

Utilize relationships with JSO and community partners to establish neighborhood watch programs, intervention and prevention programs, and education/outreach programs.

Focus on solving problems instead of reacting to crisis by reviewing what has worked in other cities to reduce crime and implementing programs that have proven successful.

Review current ordinances on the books, and revise or create new policies to ensure fairness and compliance.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Affordable housing:

Work with Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) and the Florida Housing Coalition (FHC) to bring funds, grants, tax credits and other programs to the city. This would: help developers build affordable and accessible housing; bring more dollars in for home repair or replacement to ensure aging in place; first-time homebuyer programs; and create more opportunity for different types of housing programs.

Review zoning and land use ordinances to ensure a balance in established neighborhoods while creating a path for new and unique neighborhoods that would fill the needs of our growing community.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Infrastructure:

Work with city departments to ensure: Jacksonville citizens are safe on the roads and bridges that they travel, and in the buildings they visit or work by making sure that the building department has the proper support to ensure proper code enforcement; existing infrastructure (i.e. water/wastewater/storm drainage systems, etc.) are kept up-to-date and that preventative maintenance is done to prevent costly repairs; and capital improvement projects are prioritized to meet the needs of the community.

Develop partnerships between agencies to prevent overlap and streamline projects.

Work with the North Florida Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) on their long-range transportation plan to ensure roadway and intermodal projects are being completed and have an active role in reevaluating the shorter five-year plans for priority infrastructure needs (that include resilient infrastructure that can withstand inland stormwater, river flooding, and storm surge).

Work with Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) to ensure residents and visitors can move throughout the city in a timely and accessible way to get back and forth to work, medical appointments, shopping, and recreational activities.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Accountability and transparency: Making sure that we are ensuring that we are being good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars and assets by being fiscally responsible to ensure tax dollars are being used wisely to meet the needs of the community while keeping taxes low to promote stable economic growth.

This entails being transparent with the community on how tax dollars are spent, and how assets are being protected and used in the best interest of the people.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have served the City of Jacksonville as a community leader on the Mayor’s Disability Council over the last 20 years under three different mayors. In this capacity, I have worked with community partners and city departments on infrastructure improvements, and new and existing programs and services. I assisted with the Department of Justice settlement, ordinance changes, and advised on multiple projects, policies, and services. I have been fortunate enough to have testified in front of Congress, worked with public officials on state legislation, and served on multiple city, state, and federal committees/councils/boards. I have fought for the rights of people with disabilities in my day job and through my volunteer work. I am a fierce advocate with no ties to special interests’ groups and will fight for the rights of the voters in my district to ensure their voices matter.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as the Council Member of the people that fought for their district to uphold their rights, maintained and established good solid policies, and created a safer community where everyone has the opportunity to have their piece of the American Dream.

Will Lahnen

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Non-Profit Finance and Procurement Director

Age: 42

Your family: Wife, Megan; Two daughters, Ellie (10), Ivy (7)

Education: Stanton College Prep High School; B.S., Engineering, U.S. Naval Academy; Masters of Engineering, Old Dominion University; Masters of Business Administration, University of Florida; Naval Nuclear Engineer.

Political experience: None

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Ensuring our streets and neighborhoods are safe must remain the highest priority. I am honored to have received the endorsements of the Fraternal Order of Police, as well as the Jacksonville Firefighters Association. I want to ensure that we are providing the necessary personnel and tools our first responders need and do what we can to help bolster the recruiting efforts so we can fill all of our open positions.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Jacksonville has seen tremendous growth the past few years, and for good reason. Jacksonville is a great place to live, work and raise a family. Unfortunately, as demand has outpaced supply, we have seen rents and home prices rise significantly. There are many housing construction projects going on right now across all price points in the city, and ultimately, we will need to balance this need for increased housing while ensuring we have all the other infrastructure in place as well.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Much of my professional career has been spent managing large capital-intensive projects, and I look forward to using that experience to ensure we are making wise infrastructure decisions. I want to make sure we are prioritizing replacing aging infrastructure in the right way, and that appropriate due diligence is done on expansion projects.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Every year, roughly 3,000 military members in Northeast Florida end their service to our country, either through retirements or not re-enlisting. They are well-trained, educated, and already established in our neighborhoods. I want to see what we as a city can do to convince even more of these service members to stay in Jacksonville, and help integrate them into a local, post-military job.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My daughters are the 5th generation of our family to live in Jacksonville, and I care deeply about the future of our city. That passion is coupled with key skill sets that are needed for the work that the City Council does, such as planning large budgets, objectively analyzing business cases, and engineering and infrastructure experience. As with any new job, I know there will be challenges and a steep learning curve, but I have the experience and knowledge to hit the ground running for the people of District 3.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope that the residents of District 3 remember me as a Councilman who was always responsive to their needs and tried hard to remedy any issue, no matter how small. And for all of Jacksonville, that the next decade will someday be looked back on as a time of pivotal decisions that were made correctly that will have made Jacksonville an even better place for future generations.

