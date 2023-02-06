Jacksonville City Council District 5

Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Joe Carlucci

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner

Age: (no response)

Your family: Married to my wife Victoria for 10 years. We have two boys, JoJo and Jack.

Education: Bachelors Degree - UNF

Political experience: (no response)

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Jacksonville’s crime rate is continuing to outpace state and national rates. I will make safety a top priority by ensuring law enforcement have the resources, equipment, and training they need to protect our neighborhoods, increasing patrols on our streets, and updating outdated tools and software so they can more efficiently respond to emergencies.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

We need to continue to support more housing projects being proposed by the Jacksonville Housing Authority. This will ensure we have more affordable housing options throughout all of our communities. More housing will also help support our city’s growing economic needs by providing affordable workforce housing being included in these proposed projects.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

This is a top priority for District 5 – we have lots of historic neighborhoods and lots of public riverfront projects that need improvement. Streets, sidewalks, drainage, flooding, and upgrading our power grids from repeated storm damage. I plan to take a needs first approach to having these items added into our CIP budget and continue to oversee the completion.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I would like to have increased maintenance for our parks system. Being a dad of two boys that love to play outside, we enjoy our parks. District 5 has over 40 parks, various sizes and functions, but less than half are adequately maintained. I want to have clean and safe parks all across this district…not just in the nice parts of town.

I am working with a local group to establish multiple quiet zones along the railroad tracks to ensure neighborhoods and business districts can have peaceful days and nights!

I would like to support the school board members in their effort for selling their property on the river and putting back a development that adds value to our riverfront.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

The only candidate that knows firsthand how to build a business from the ground up and grow our economy.

The only candidate that has brought business leaders, citizens, and City officials together to promote economic growth and development.

The only candidate that is working to bring pro-jobs, pro-business, and pro-economic development policies to the City of Jacksonville.

The only candidate who has overseen billion-dollar budgets and helped eliminate excess government spending to protect taxpayers.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Making District 5 the best place in the city to raise a family, start a business, or to visit from out of town.

Campaign website: www.votejoecarlucci.com

Social media: Facebook

Morgan Roberts

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Finance

Age: 38

Your family: Married to Michael and have 3 sons, Jackson (12), Henry (5), and George (3)

Education: B.S. in Business Administration, University of Florida

Political experience: None

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Crime is a major issue facing Jacksonville. I believe in a multifactorial approach to addressing crime. We need strong and fully funded law enforcement. We also need a comprehensive strategic plan, leveraging the public and private sector, to significantly reduce violent crime in this city. Access to the economy, job opportunity and quality education are all relevant metrics in improving public safety.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

As you will hear me often say, growth is a major challenge facing our city. This growth, combined with unprecedented conditions created by the Covid -19 pandemic, led to a major mismatch in housing supply and demand. Some of those pressures have already begun to ease, but growth and a greater demand for housing than availability, continues to be a problem.

The city can help to support supply side efforts to get new units online. This would primarily focus on streamlining and creating efficiencies in the zoning and permitting process. It would also include strengthening incentives packages to investors willing to build in density appropriate areas.

Additionally, I have begun work on legislation which would create zoning and density exceptions for projects which dedicate a certain percentage of units (multi and single-family homes) to below market rate pricing for designated public servants. The goal would be to create housing stability for our public servants, while improving neighborhoods by placing police officers, firefighters and teachers in these developments.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Aging infrastructure is not just a Jacksonville problem, it’s a nationwide problem. Jacksonville must invest in its infrastructure, which includes resilience projects. The previous city council has taken steps to fund urgent infrastructure needs. However, future city councils must continue to invest in our vital infrastructure, without tax rate hikes. This is accomplished by strategic development and infill projects which strengthen existing revenue streams. Finally, there are significant federal and state dollars available to help. We need a strong relationship with our congressional delegation and dedicated city staffers to leverage external funding sources in DC and Tallahassee.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I believe growth is the single greatest issue facing Jacksonville. Every year, tens of thousands of people move to our city. These new residents will need housing, jobs, and education. Additional funding will be needed for policing and first responders. This growth has the potential to exacerbate every problem this city currently faces. But this growth also presents an unprecedented opportunity for investment in infrastructure, housing, education, jobs and policing. As leaders, we must create a business environment that encourages smart growth and strategic development. Harnessing this growth – through strategic planning - is the only way to unlock Jacksonville’s full potential.

Having said this, the greatest barrier to strategic planning is a serious lack of trust in our city leaders. Jacksonville suffers from a toxic political culture. The perception that our government functions through good-ole boy networks, backroom deals, and outright corruption is hurting our ability to attract the best business partners and brightest public servants. We need more professionalism in our local government. Only then, will we regain the trust that is so vital to this City’s future.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a unique skill set. As a finance professional, I run a business unit of one of the most complex corporations in the world, Amazon. I have extensive experience in data analytics, strategic business planning and regulatory compliance. Every day, I project and plan operational needs that are many times the size of our city’s budget. This allows me to bring real world solutions to the complex problems facing Jacksonville. There is no one on the council that has this experience.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for restoring trust in our city’s government by doing what is right, not what is politically expedient.

Campaign website: votemorganroberts.com

Social media: Facebook