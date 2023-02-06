Jacksonville City Council District 6

Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Michael T. Boylan

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Full Time City Council Member

Age: 71

Your family: Married, two (married) children & 3 grandchildren

Education: BA - John Carroll University, MA - Kent State University

Political experience: CC District 6 incumbent

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: Crime

The role of the City Council as it relates to crime is the approval of the annual JSO budget and the active support of nonprofit initiatives that address the root causes of each. I have been a staunch advocate for the work on the nonprofit sector and will continue to do so.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Recently led the Council’s special committee called the Critical Quality of Life Issues Committee of which affordable housing was one of the issues. (Access to healthcare and homelessness being the other two.) The committee was charged with delivering a report outlining the answers to these three questions and offer recommendations (that may be taken up directly thereafter or by the incoming administration and City Council) before the end of the calendar year. Which we did. The 44-page report is available on the COJ website and already the process to adopt some of those recommendations has started.

In reviewing the report you will find there were a number of recommendations regarding affordable housing, ranging from providing tax credit to developers who offer below-market-rate apartment units to creating more inclusionary zoning. Another is establishing formal cooperative agreements with the Jacksonville Housing Authority, Jacksonville Housing Finance Authority, Ability Housing, Community Housing Development Organizations including HabiJax, Downtown Investment Authority and all other relevant housing stakeholders (including the Jacksonville Transportation Authority) to programmatically and financially support, plan, coordinate, and monitor progress toward implementing a long-term affordable housing program.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

The adoption of the gas tax increase was in direct response to our infrastructure deficit. I supported it largely because of the itemized improvements slated for District 6. I was able to get approved with the passage of the gas tax increase an amendment requiring both JTA and the City’s Public Works Department to create an online dashboard available to the public, which details a variety of items…the status of projects, the funds appropriated to it, the contractors who are awarded the contracts, etc.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I will be focusing some of my time and energies in finding solutions for all three of the critical quality of life issues we undertook in the special committee...access to healthcare for the uninsured, affordable/workforce housing and a vehicle to provide permanent housing for our most vulnerable homeless folks.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Being a district councilperson is a full time responsibility. I committed four years ago to wake up every day with the priority of serving the citizens of Mandarin and Jacksonville and I have lived up to that commitment. I have no other gainful employment which allows me to be responsive to my constituents in a timely manner. . My children and grandchildren call Mandarin home as well. As to why this organization should endorse my candidacy, as the incumbent I believe I can much more impactful as compared to my opponent in affecting change for the benefit all of Jacksonville’s citizens and I believe my answers to questions 6 & 7 also speak to why you should endorse my re-election.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Three things...

My work in leading the Future of JEA Committee where we infused safeguards to ensure greater transparency, board and management accountability, a roadmap for expanding and/or developing new services and most of all the assuredness that JEA will remain an asset of the city for many, many years to come.

Advancing many of the recommendations that came out of the Critical Quality of Life Issues Committee.

My timely attention to the many and varied concerns raised by my neighbors in District 6.

Campaign website: voteboylan.com

Social media: Facebook

Tom Harris

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Funeral Director/Manager

Age: 60

Your family: Married to Debby Harris 37 years, 2 Daughters Rachel and Amanda, and 3 grandchildren

Education: BA University of Florida

Political experience: Community Boards and Civic Organizations

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I support the police. Period. I will make sure they are properly staffed and funded and will make your family’s safety my number one priority.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

I look forward to working Dwane Alexander CEO of the Jacksonville Housing Authority to expand on our current programs and create new opportunities to ensure the citizens have safe, clean and affordable housing.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Specifically in Mandarin, we need to invest in smart technology along San Jose Blvd to decrease congestion. I will use technology and available funds to streamline and minimize the impact of traffic on the lives of you and your families.

I will also set a goal to provide sewer services to 25% of the existing homes currently on septic systems, thus protecting our creeks and rivers and increasing your property value.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Mandarin is one of Jacksonville’s most desirable places to live. The quality of life in District 6 must be maintained as we manage the continued infill development. Working with developers and neighborhoods to ensure we have the right density and quality of projects is critical.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a Funeral Director, I know how to listen to people and care for them. I will bring this skill to the office always fighting for Mandarin and being responsive to the residents.

My experiences as an Army Officer, Business Owner and Corporate Executive have prepared me with the critical skills needed for the job. I will provide the much needed leadership and strength of conviction to make tough decisions for Mandarin and Jacksonville.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

To be known as a true advocate for the Mandarin area, creating a stronger sense of community, improving the quality of life here and expanding access to parks, and our river. I will be viewed as a true conservative leader on the Jacksonville City Council ensuring that your taxes are not increased, eliminating influence of special interests in government and leading our city into a new era of growth and prosperity.

Campaign website: votetomharris.com

Social media: (no response)