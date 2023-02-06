Unopposed: Jacksonville sheriff, constitutional officers

Three city-wide offices that would have been on the ballot in the 2023 city of Jacksonville elections have already been decided, because only one candidate qualified for each office. All three are Republicans, and will begin their terms July 1.
- Sheriff T.K. Waters will now serve a full four-year term. Waters defeated Democrat Lakesha Burton in a special election in November, to finish the term of former sheriff Mike Williams.
- Jerry Holland will serve as Supervisor of Elections, replacing the outgoing Mike Hogan, who is term-limited. Holland previously served as supervisor of elections from 2005 to 2015. He has served as property appraiser since 2015, and previously served on the city council.
- Jim Overton will now serve a second four-year term as tax collector. He first took office after a special election in November 2018. Overton previously served as property appraiser, and on the city council.