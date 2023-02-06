Unopposed: Three Jacksonville city council seats

Three members of the Jacksonville City Council have been re-elected before any ballots are even cast. Each of these council members drew no opponents during the qualifying period for the 2023 city elections. Their new four-year terms will start July 1. All three of these council members are Republicans.
- Kevin Carrico will serve his first full four-year term representing District 4, which includes part of the Southside. Carrico was first elected to the council in November 2020 in a special election to finish the term of Scott Wilson, who resigned to seek another office.
- Nick Howland will serve his first full four-year term as the At-Large Group 3 council member. Howland was elected in a special election in February 2022, to finish the term of the late councilmember Tommy Hazouri.
- Matt Carlucci was re-elected to the At-Large Group 4 seat. He was previously elected to the office in 2019. Carlucci’s current stint on the city council is his third: he represented At-Large Group 4 from 1987 to 1994, and represented District 5 from 1999 to 2003.