Unopposed: Three Jacksonville city council seats

Kevin Carrico will serve his first full four-year term representing District 4, which includes part of the Southside. Carrico was first elected to the council in November 2020 in a special election to finish the term of Scott Wilson, who resigned to seek another office.

Kevin Carrico will serve his first full four-year term representing District 4, which includes part of the Southside. Carrico was first elected to the council in November 2020 in a special election to finish the term of Scott Wilson, who resigned to seek another office.

Nick Howland will serve his first full four-year term as the At-Large Group 3 council member. Howland was elected in a special election in February 2022, to finish the term of the late councilmember Tommy Hazouri.

Nick Howland will serve his first full four-year term as the At-Large Group 3 council member. Howland was elected in a special election in February 2022, to finish the term of the late councilmember Tommy Hazouri.