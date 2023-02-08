Jacksonville City Council At-Large Group 1

Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the county, as this is an at-large race.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Terrance Freeman

Party affiliation: Republican

This candidate, who is seeking re-election to At-Large Group 1, has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. His answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Campaign website: terrancefreeman.com

Eric Parker

Party affiliation: Libertarian Party of Florida

Occupation: Electronics Technician

Age: 34

Your family: I’m Married to my beautiful wife Kaetlyn Parker. We have 2 dogs Samsonite and Liberty.

Education: Bachelors of Applied Science in Supervision and Management from FSCJ.

Political experience: I’ve been campaigning for nearly 2 years. I attended City Council meetings for 6 months before deciding to run.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I believe that the label of “crime” should be limited to actions of force or fraud against another individual or group. I believe that such crimes should be prosecuted and punished by our justice system but that actions that don’t involve force or fraud should not be criminalized or penalized in the first place. By focusing our limited resources on these issues we will see a significant decrease in these types of crimes.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

I will work to eliminate regulatory barriers to make housing more affordable.

Freedom and property rights are great solutions to rising housing costs.

Increases in rezonings from residential to commercial property uses and increases in regulatory constraints on property use have been a major issue in Jacksonville. Many of the constraints decreases availability of affordable housing.

Local policies acting as barriers to housing supply include land use restrictions that make developable land much more costly, zoning restrictions, off-street parking requirements, arbitrary or antiquated preservation regulations, residential conversion restrictions, and unnecessarily slow permitting processes. These barriers have prevented the Jacksonville housing market from responding to growing demand.

Streamlining the construction approval process would get more housing on the market quicker, reducing cost of ownership.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

I’ll focus on fixing all of the broken promises from consolidation. I’ll keep our city council from stealing funds that have been earmarked for infrastructure and moving it to new pet projects and special interests. We saw this recently with City Council taking money allocated for the septic tank phase outs and then moving the money over to the emerald trail. This will stop.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Our number 1 issue in my opinion is our city’s debt. We are considered a sink hole City with over a $3 billion debt. I’ll work towards paying down our city’s debt and I have a plan to accomplish this in 6 years. Having it paid off before the 2030 plan.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can show voters how to get more informed with our municipal government. I’m not afraid to expose the corruption because I’m not beholden to any special interests. Running as a 3rd party candidate I don’t owe any favors to the establishment and I’m running to change the status quo.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Being a representative that worked hard for every citizen. Being transparent and honest.

Campaign website: Ericparkerforjax.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter