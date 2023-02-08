Jacksonville City Council District 10

Five candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words. In addition to the four candidates below, there is a fifth candidate, write-in candidate Brian M. Hicks.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

Vanessa Cullins Hopkins

Party affiliation: Democratic

Occupation: Retired

Age: 65

Your family: Husband, stepchildren, grandchildren

Education: MD, MPH, MBA

Political experience: None

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I believe that crime results from many variables: including social structure breakdown of morals and values; poverty; disrespect; mental illness; educational and work disadvantages; gun culture; and zero-sum proponents who feel everyone else must lose for them to succeed.

I support a Sheriff’s department that becomes more invested in community policing on the Northside, through which police officers and Northside residents develop a culture of honesty, safety, protection, and respect for lives and property. Golf cart patrols, foot patrols, pole camera surveillance, better neighborhood and road street lighting, drug, and alcohol rehabilitation, and elimination of sex trafficking are just a few options that need further exploration on the Northside. I advocate for mental health and social work interventions during non-violent criminal encounters. Non-prison, highly structured rehabilitation should be explored further.

Civilian Review Boards should help assess how well different interventions impact neighborhood crime and illegal activity. Law Enforcement historically has been a tight brotherhood, referred to by some as the “Blue Wall.” The purpose of a Civilian Review Board is to ensure that truth is discovered and accountability assured in situations during which police integrity may be compromised. The intent is justice and the rule of law.

Bias, stereotyping, and prejudice are often unrecognized among people exhibiting prejudice and discriminatory behavior against people unlike themselves. Recognition of bias, prejudice, stereotyping, and discriminatory behavior can be learned. Internalized, critical thinking can be advanced through diversity training for all Sheriff’s department employees.

The entire Jacksonville citizenry, including law enforcement, is inadequately educated about diversity, which includes race, and LGBTQ identities. Law Enforcement needs ongoing diversity training. The public also needs ongoing sensitivity for the rights of law-abiding LGBTQ persons, especially transgender men and women, who have every right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, as their Cis sisters and brothers. Cultural change is necessary.

I suggest a standing committee of select City Council members, including the mayor, Or the mayor’s delegates and representatives from the Sheriff’s Office who meet at least quarterly to comb through the sheriff’s office’s budgetary expenditures. Additionally, financially savvy citizens should be included on this oversight committee. Findings from each oversight committee meeting should be reported online to the public, who can comment online during public comment portions of ensuing discussions. These public online comments should be conveyed to standing meeting participants before the next meeting so that this feedback can be considered when overseeing ensuing JSO budgetary expenditures. Ultimately, costs need to be correlated with crime statistics and revenue generation.

I am unfamiliar with crime statistic analysis that considers staffing, adjunctive services such as mental health, Fire and Rescue, jail/prison conditions, timeliness of prosecution, effects of judicial decisions, and reductions in crime. I am sure there are experts in this field. I suggest consulting experts to determine the best ways to analyze crime data and budget correlations.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

I suggest, as a start, that the City Council and the Mayor televise and publicize widely the results from the December 2022 Critical Quality of Life Issues Special Committee on Healthcare Access, Homelessness, and Affordable Housing. The report will help define interventions and funding sources to fight homelessness and achieve affordable housing in Jacksonville. Of note, with recent re-districting, District 10 now contains parts of zip codes 32254, 32209, 32208, and 32206, which, per the December 2022 Critical Quality of Life Issues Special Committee report, are the 4 of 60 total metro Jacksonville zip codes that are affordable to households making 80% of average median income. In addition, new District 10 now houses the Sultzbacher Women and Children’s Village, and the City Council recently approved land on Walgreen Road for the Sultzbacher Men’s Village. District 10 should not shoulder the entire burden of affordable housing for the homeless and low-income families. Complex urban planning is now required. The entire city must invest to solve this problem. Areas and neighborhoods spared low-income and homeless housing in their settings should help District 10 and any other Districts housing the homeless and low-income workforce populations. To develop and maintain community property aesthetics once low-income housing is newly constructed or rehabilitated, I suggest that regular, periodic property improvements are made achievable for low-income residents for safety and property upkeep. To foster and maintain community pride, occupancies of less than one year should be housed in another area of the city or state. The December 2022 report from the Critical Quality of Life Special Committee needs further discussion, utilizing paid facilitators who will help us engage in solution-based conversations across city neighborhoods with the new Mayor, the new City Council, all CPACs (Citizens Planning Advisory Committees), the City’s Housing Authority, City of Jacksonville’s Community Development Division, Jacksonville Transportation Authority [(JTA) - about public transportation routes and vehicles], along with grassroots city residents, and non-profit community leaders from churches, rescue shelters, and other non-profits that provide food shelter, medical care, including mental health services, to homeless and low-income residents.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

District 10 is plagued with crumbling infrastructure, the result of decades of deferred capital improvement projects and deferred maintenance of roads, sidewalks, transit shelters, pole camera surveillance, street lighting, and sidewalks. Most commercial and residential developments have grown organically without comprehensive urban or sector planning. Additionally, because many residents are low to moderate-income, light industry is more likely to be unbuffered from schools and residences. Waterways such as the Ribault and Trout Rivers are bounded by inadequate bulkheads, piers, and docks. Many residents of low-lying areas experience extensive storm flooding, which continues the cycle of sustained poverty. The entire city must begin to recognize that Northside residents and businesses should receive assistance in property renewal through creative mechanisms such as property tax reduction or business sales tax havens on the Northside.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The top issue I will likely face while holding this office is helping other council members understand how critical District 10 is for the health and overall well-being of the entire city of Jacksonville regarding safety, business development, tourism, affordable housing, and sufficient workforce participation for the whole of the citizenry to thrive.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am humble enough to recognize that my role is to serve - not to become famous or make a lot of money. I am 65 years old and have achieved what I need to live comfortably with my husband. I am appalled by graft and greed in politics. It is time for me to give back more fully. I am qualified to serve as a representative of my District because of my academic education, life experiences, and work experiences. I have advanced academic degrees (MPH, MBA) and postdoctoral training (MD - retired, obstetrician-gynecologist, yet still a member of ACOG - American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology). More importantly, I have experience working in coalition to effect change. I am an effective team leader and team player. I know how to “get things done.” Initially, my working career consisted of doctor, Assistant Professor in Ob/Gyn, leading to managerial and executive experiences at EngenderHealth and Planned Parenthood Federation of America. I retired from Planned Parenthood Federation of America in 2019. Since leaving Planned Parenthood’s national office, I have volunteered on the City of Jacksonville’s KingSoutel Crossing Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) Advisory Board. Also, notably, I am an active member of our community’s CPAC (Northwest Citizen Planning Advisory Committee). Importantly, I have the time, the requisite skills, life experiences, willingness, and time to serve. I know how to lead, and I know how to be a contributing team player. I make decisions based on honest data analysis and logic. I have the skills, experience, disposition, and time to serve all of Jacksonville while ensuring that citizens on the Northside get an equitable share of city attention and services.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered for working with my community to make measurable progress in achieving the following:

1) neighborhood engagement that results in lifelong education about City of Jacksonville services and personal and civic responsibilities; 2.) more Northside business development that is geared towards generational health and wealth; and 3.) renewable energy opportunities for homeowners; nearby sources of fresh whole foods; and non-toxic, recreational spaces that HEALTHILY nurture and energize Northside residents.

Campaign website: vote4vanessa.com

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

Keshan Gainey Chambliss

Party affiliation: Democratic Party

Occupation: Military

Age: 53

Your family: I am egaged to be married. I am a mother of one son.

Education: I have earned a Ph.D. in Psychology.

Political experience: I have worked on previous campaigns.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I will approached crime in collaboraion with the citizens. JSO and the citizens working together can reduce crime. I will implement prevention and mentorship that will start with youths in elementary to high school. I would put more substations near neighborhoohs to be in proximity to crime.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

I will work with HUD and Section 8 to make sure that affordable housing applicants and residents are treated fairly in all areas. I will make sure that resources are available to them such as money management, after-school program, or partnership with one, also first-time buyers program for homes.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

I will represent my community by making sure there is funding to improve and update infrastructure so more businesses will come into the area which could lead to jobs and increase the economy.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I have stated it above. I will work with JSO and faith-based organizations to implement a mentorship program that starts from elementary until the children graduate from school to decrease crime and gang memberships, and increase the graduation rate. I will fight for funding for schools to be upgraded and rebuilt. Also, there needs to be efforts and resources to work with youth and adults suffering from mental health. I will work with the organizations to make sure mental health all have access to it.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters in a way others cannot by running with leadership, experience, commitment, vision, and a plan to address issues concerning my district. As a Lieutenant Colonel in the military, I will use my strategic skills to deal with any issues and work with others to make sure that all concerns are addressed. I am a candidate with a “Can Do” attitude. A true leader is a servant; my job will be to serve my community and not myself like others that are running do.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered as a leader that got the job done! Also, my district is better because we work together to make it better.! Also that the best is yet to come!

Campaign website: drkeshanchambliss.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Kim Stephens Perry

Party affiliation: Democratic Party

Occupation: Senior IT Project Manager

Age: 62

Your family: Mother of an adult son

Education: I hold a master’s degree in computer technology and information management from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in general studies from Jacksonville University

Political experience: I have never held elected office but understand the inner workings of municipal government and am excited about the possible opportunity to serve as the District 10 representative on Jacksonville City Council. For seven years, I have volunteered with the City of Jacksonville’s Northwest Citizens Planning Advisory Committee, which votes on zoning and ordinance requests. In 2022, I worked to appeal the planning commission’s decision to reduce the required distance between a church – Friendship Missionary Baptist Church – and a proposed liquor store at 5522 Soutel Drive. I am also a member of the City of Jacksonville Park Safety Council.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

It is important to foster healthy working relationships between the city’s residents and law enforcement agents. Those two parties should regard each other as a partner in an ongoing effort to create safer communities and neighborhoods. Continual dialog is essential. It helps build familiarity and trust.

Relatedly, I am the founder of a successful sheriff’s watch program for my neighborhood, Lake Forest Manor. The program has led to a much stronger relationship with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We participate in monthly sheriff’s watch meetings and host National Night Out in our neighborhood.

If elected to City Council, I will staunchly advocate for neighborhoods to create sheriff watch programs throughout the city and address literacy.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

I will work with good-faith real estate investors to bring affordable housing to District 10 and other parts of the city.

I will propose repurposing city owned commercial buildings for residential use. I will propose rehabbing single-family residents owned by the city and selling them at cost.

I have experience handling multimillion dollar projects, investing in dilapidated properties and bringing those properties back to livable condition. I have sacrificed profits to make homeownership possible for others. I understand the pathway to wealth is through homeownership. Through my real estate experience, I know how to bring individuals together to fund the build or purchase of homes for others.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Promises were made to District 10 during consolidation. Those promises have not been fulfilled. I plan to focus on ensuring that streets are paved, septic tanks and wells are phased out, streetlights are installed and upgraded. I will support installing drainage systems to reduce flooding. I want to see the waterways in District 10, enhanced and bridges replaced to allow watercraft passage.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

JOBS:

If elected, I will focus on creating jobs through economic development — specifically, bringing private and public investors into District 10, with an emphasis on healthy foods, family-centered entertainment and retail spaces.

QUALITY OF LIFE:

Many parts of Jacksonville, such as neighborhoods in District 10, need more facilities geared toward mental and physical health and wellness. Markets and stores with healthy food choices — including fresh fruits and vegetables — are also essential. We need to work on eliminating “food deserts” in our communities.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING:

I will seek to bring low-cost educational opportunities closer to where a lot of our city’s working adults live. In my district, there are no technical training facilities for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), electrical, plumbing, computer programming or cyber security, among other vocations.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am best positioned to help voters because of my strong ties to the area. As a community volunteer and activist, I understand the needs of the district and have commonsense approaches for how to help our neighborhoods flourish and thrive.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

If given the honor of serving as the District 10 representative on Jacksonville City Council, I would hope to be remembered as a servant who worked tirelessly to improve economic and living conditions for her district and the entire city.

I’d wish to also be remembered as someone who led by example, exuded passion in everything she was involved in, listened to her constituents, was accessible, handled the business of the city with a collaborative spirit and cared deeply cares about the city’s well-being and future.

Campaign website: votekimstephensperry.com

Social media: Instagram | Facebook

Ju’Coby Pittman

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: City Council/CEO Clara White Mission

Age: 59

Your family: Two Adult Children

Education: BS, Honorary Doctorate

Political experience: Governor Scott appointment to City Council District 8 and Elected in 2019 by the constituents Judicial Nominating Commission(twice), Florida State Agriculture Advisory Commission, Cultural Council of Jacksonville and State Council on Homelessness

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I am committed to continuing supporting legislation for public safety and services, while thinking outside of the box to address the critical issues of crime affecting public safety across our City. Creating a “Risk Analysis” for high risk neighborhoods in our communities would be an asset to collect real-time data. Unfortunately, crime has been an issue for many years, especially in the core areas of 7, 8, 9, 10. Poverty has plagued these districts, due to the disparities of: lack of education, limited training/job opportunities, environmental injustices, social economics and affordable housing, equity is needed NOW! These areas of crime cannot be resolved and addressed without dedicated funding, a bandage approach is not enough. The causes of crime are deeply rooted, we just can’t arrest our way out. Many studies have been completed, in the Northwest quadrant and it’s time to implement community and stakeholders recommendations. My solution is to implement a Comprehensive Action Plan with dedicated multi-year funding to customizing neighborhoods intensive needed services and support with deliverables.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

I support the opportunity to expand development for nonprofits and for-profit developers to meet the demand for Affordable Housing in Jacksonville. Homeownership is the foundation for building wealth and economic security for families and it provides a vital anchor enabling neighborhoods to thrive. I encourage the renovation and construction of affordable housing closer to places of work and to mass transit so workers can get to their jobs. Every citizen should have access to a safe affordable place to live. Align housing priories and amenities, with the needs of neighborhoods and community stakeholders to include input from housing providers, government, developers, and residents who will become the end users.

Recently, I had the opportunity to Chair the Special Committee on Critical Quality of Life Issues, with a focus on Affordable Housing. It was a very engaging process with bankers, developers, landlords, city officials, and testimonies from tenants experiencing the housing crisis. The Affordable Housing Workshop participants developed ten recommendations for renting and purchasing affordable/workforce housing. The three-month workshop discussions and recommendations are outlined below. I will developing legislation to support.

Commission the Florida Housing Coalition to complete a Comprehensive Study on Affordable Housing

Work with Public/Non-Profits to create and expand affordable housing

Incentivize Private Sector Developers to include a % of Affordable Housing in their development

More Inclusionary Zoning

Develop a Tenants Bill-of-Rights

Monitor and Regulate Institutional Investors

Provide Eviction Protection

Dedicated Recurring Funding in the City’s Budget

Develop a dedicated Department for Affordable Housing within the City

Develop a Dedicated Funding Source from the City of Jacksonville

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

The City and my District have many neighborhoods that are experiencing aging infrastructure dating back before the time of consolidation to improve roads, drainage and failing septic tank issues. There have been many years of neglect and inconveniences for constituents. To improve these issues, funding has been allocated to address these issues through Capital Improvement Projects(CIP) throughout our City. It is important that the City Council continues to work together, while addressing and revitalizing aging infrastructure. This will best set Jacksonville to take advantage of master-planned construction opportunities and be better prepared for resiliency in case of disaster. In addition to ensuring that our tributaries, Trout River, Ribault River, and St. Johns are not being polluted, but to promote as a visual asset to our City and District.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Confederate Monuments Expansion and renovation of the Jaguar Stadium The City of Jacksonville Annual Budget

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a current member of the City Council and the CEO/President of the Clara White Mission. I have worked alongside the district voters, the underserved, and homeless veterans to hear what matters to them in the upcoming election, while supporting legislation and implementing innovative programs that have a community impact. The other candidates in the race do not have experience of serving on the Jacksonville City Council for 4 years, I do or have 35 years of community institutional knowledge with visible and economic results.

My public service has been guided by a simple philosophy, “Go out of your comfort zone and make a difference”. I understand that to work on behalf of the constituents effectively, it is my responsibility to understand community needs, serve as a voice, and leverage my leadership skills and hands-on approach to promote progress. My commitment to you to help voters are:

ENGAGING: By mobilizing constituents and government to work together on neighborhood concerns and achieve results.

EXPANDING: By promoting intentional economic development with a focus on small businesses, job training/placement, and health initiatives.

COLLABORATING: By working with JSO, community and neighborhoods to reduce crime

The highest honor I seek comes directly from the VOTERS. I am asking you to VOTE and invest in me for City Council, District 10.

The goal is to economize, revitalize, and develop through leadership and experience.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Remember me as a consensus builder and frontline change agent for social and economic justice by integrating legislative action for visible, scalable, and long-term sustainability in District 10.

Campaign website: www.votejucoby.com

Social media: None given