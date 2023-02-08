Jacksonville City Council District 14

Three candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

John Draper

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Signs & promotional Items retailer

Age: 65

Your family: Loretta (wife). A step daughter, a step son, three step grandsons, a step granddaughter, and a step great granddaughter.

Education: BA Economics, Stetson University

Political experience: Former City Councilman from southwest Jacksonville, 1991-1995

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

The city needs more police officers and fire fighters. We must increase the funding for both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

With proper land use planning, the city can help locate affordable housing in appropriate areas.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Increasing the funding for youth sports league facilities along with adult nature and recreation parks.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Neighborhood roads and drainage along with water and sewage lines is a priority.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have been actively involved in many issues impacting southwest Jacksonville for the last twenty-five years. My opponents have been absent.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Helping to improve the safety of every neighborhood and enhancing the neighborhood quality of life through infrastructure improvements.

Campaign website: (no response)

Social media: Facebook

Alberta Hipps

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Small Business Owner- Government Relations

Age: 80

Your family: Frank Hipps- Husband

Education: BSN from UNF, MBA from JU

Political experience: City Council 1995-2003, President City Council 1999-2000

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I would review the most current data and crime activity in District 14 and work with JSO and community stakeholders on efforts to reduce crime. I would support funding JSO to ensure the agency has resources necessary to address crime throughout the city.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

The average rent in Duval County has risen 31% over the last year and more than half of the renters in Jacksonville spend one-third or more of their total income on rent. This crisis is mostly a result of excess demand and insufficient supply, but also stems from huge increases in the number of local single-family homes being purchased by institutional investors. While there may be limited market solutions to the city’s affordable housing crisis, there are proposed City Council policy solutions that can make a difference. The Council’s LUZ Committee last summer unanimously approved the “Keeping Out Families Together Act” which, while flawed and in need of improvement, did represent a step in the right direction. I would work with Council and civic leaders to improve and pass such legislation that seeks to encourage home ownership by Jacksonville families rather than institutional investors.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

I would review the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and the Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) lists of projects and priorities carefully for roadways, bike lanes/ paths. When water/sewer is planned it should be carefully reviewed for economic impact. Internet availability should be considered vital.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

There are areas of our town with tremendous economic and quality-of-life potential. The Northside and Westside of Jacksonville deserve increased city investments to untap their potential. I have a successful record of helping city leaders understand that type of potential. I’m excited about serving on the Council in a position where I can advocate more strongly for such strategic economic development investments.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have the experience from my previous time on the council solving complex problems such as taking into the city’s inventory 17,000 acres of the former Cecil Naval Air Station and working with others to develop a vision for the job hub it is today.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope that citizens on the Westside and throughout Jacksonville remember me as an accessible public servant who cared passionately about people I represented. I would hope they remembered all the work I have put into protecting and improving our area of town for many generations to come.

Campaign website: votehipps.com

Social media: Facebook

Rahman Johnson

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Professor

Age: 46

Your family: (no response)

Education: BA - Edward Waters University;

Political experience: Duval Soil and Water Conservation District 1998-2002

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Since crime continues to be and almost insurmountable problem in our city, steps have to be taken to ensure that our communities are safe. One of the first things that I would do is work with the Sheriff’s office to ensure that the community is working with authorities and not against them. People have to feel comfortable working with police and that centers on education. Educating our community and officers on how they can best work together and most importantly feel and be respected will go a long way.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Affordable housing is something that plagues many of the major cities across the country. I believe that innovative solutions have to be enacted in order to move beyond where we are. From tiny house and former rail car communities to unique pod living – we must explore all options. Most importantly we have to work toward ensuring that families here are earning a living wage for the work that they do.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

It is without question that in order for a community to respect itself that it is able to see itself as a viable part of the world. That means people within the community must feel as if they are part of the fabric of the city. Right now we live in communities with a lack of viable fresh food options, communities where there are no sidewalks or places for people to pursue fitness and live healthier lives, and or issues with transportation connection to other parts of the city. I will work to enact these small changes. I believe that they will help people feel better about themselves, and allow people to live longer healthier lives. I used the word sustainable often because this vision is not something that should be a temporary fix but something that must become a consistent part of our communities. This starts with the creation of a better infrastructure for growth.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I believe that the key issues that we will deal with when it comes to my time in office will be creating a sustainable push for managed growth, ensuring a living wage for citizens, and finally laying the issue of confederate statues to rest.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My service can benefit this community through my work as an academic, media professional and volunteer. I plan to use all of my skills to ensure that my community is well-informed and to work to protect the rights of citizens in Jacksonville. I am a fresh new voice, something others in the race or not. If we want to grow tomorrow we cannot do it looking at yesterday.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered for being a connector and not a divider. A leader who is focused on bringing everyone to the table so that our full potential can be reached.

Campaign website: www.rahman.vote

Social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram