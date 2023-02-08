Jacksonville City Council District 7

Five candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Joseph Hogan

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Home Builder

Age: 40

Your family: Lauren (wife), Sadie, Betty, Brother

Education: The streets of Jacksonville

Political experience: University of Mike Hogan, Lifetime Member

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Ensure proper funding while being diligent to make sure that funding is being utilized for crime prevention.

Seek willing partners for community involvement.

Funding for parks/recreation to give opportunities for families and youth.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Find creative ways to partner with builders/developers to produce affordable housing.

Land swaps and grants. Elimination of fees (impact, connection, tap fees etc) for approved projects.

Partner with suppliers and contractors to lower job costs.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Top priority. Key ingredient to successful city.

Dedicated funding. Develop a long term plan to address continual maintenance needs and improvements throughout EVERY community that will hold up through changing council/mayoral administrations.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Infrastructure / Public Safety / Parks & Rec are top three priorities of any successful city/municipality.

When these things are done well, people and business are attracted to those places.

The next step is ensuring top notch education.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am available and approachable. I think this city belongs to all of us and not a few well connected at the top. I will be an open door at city hall.

I have grown up in Jacksonville. Attended public and private schools in town. Military for well over a decade. I can connect with people from all walks of life.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Setting Jacksonville on a path to developing a world class infrastructure. Implementing smart technologies that connect city residents and services in a seamless and efficient manner.

Campaign website: josephhoganfl.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Parrish King

Party affiliation: NPA

Occupation: Painter

Age: 32

Your family: none

Education: High school

Political experience: none

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Crime is a result of many things, of which I’m familiar with personally. Poverty, drug addiction, negative cultural influence, broken families, and suppressed masculinity. Just to name a few. I could write a few pages on this so I’ll try to sum it up. Create more jobs and businesses. Another state funded detox/ treatment center. Create a culture change that defies the degrading, violent music that dominates our culture. Create a culture that absolutely demands the highest potential of our people. And lastly, MMA gyms, skateparks, and sporting centers. Our masculinity is being suppressed and needs to be channeled.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Look. My mom, littler sister, and I have been put out on the streets from evictions growing up twice. We’ve shared a home with my aunt half of my life. I’ve delt with the deep stresses of high rent for most of my life. It’s not fair for people to pay all of their checks to have a place to sleep at night. Obviously I’m aware of both sides of the situation. I’ve thought it through from many angles. I believe more freedom towards landlords would actually lower prices. Better options for home buyers. Sift through the high profitable corporate rental companies doing business here, and come to agreements. Encourage a culture that keeps rent prices at a fair price. I don’t have an exact solution as a whole. I pray God will guide us towards better solutions. Just know, I’m deeply concerned about this issue.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Obviously this is a basic part of the job in government. Roads, bridges, power grid, water, sewer, drainage, other government facilities, private facilities, and other hard and soft infrastructure. I admire aesthetics and demand a beautiful city with beautiful streets. I will work over over time with the best team to make sure all of our needs are met and more. We will make use of the condemned buildings, vacant houses, and empty plots of land. I’m aware of this issue and plan to tackle it.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Cleaning downtown. Making it safe and beautiful. This is a major issue for me and ABSOLUTELY NO ONE in Jacksonville politics has done anything that has worked. In fact, it’s gotten worse. Frankly, it’s an embarrassment. Almost everyone in the city council and mayors office the last 2 decades should be ashamed. The homeless situation downtown is pathetic will absolutely end with me. We can’t enable them. The panhandling ends. The harassment ends. The littering ends. I’ll f****** clean it all up myself. Aesthetics matter. Bringing life and beauty into our downtown means everything to me. These regular, soft handed politicians don’t have what it takes, in their souls, to make the drastic changes we need down there. Efficient government spending will also be a top issue, and the leeches that benefit from over spending I’ll have to face. Getting the funds and permits to build my projects listed on my website are also top issues.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Look, you’re talking to a guy that has actually eaten at sulzbacher multiple times. Who’s parents struggled with addiction growing up and all that comes with that. Who’s lived at the Hubbard house shelter with my mom and sister. Who’s over came hard alcohol and drug addiction, I’ll have 5 years of complete sobriety including nicotine in March. Who’s rode the city bus for many years and knows how it feels to miss the last bus home with no one to pick you up. A guy who’s had to endure struggles. Who works a blue collar job with his hands. Who’s never had anything handed to him. Who knows how to handle the homeless, drug, and crime problems we face from a deeper, spiritual understanding. The others running for this office haven’t the soul God molded unto me to adequately help the voters. We need a guy like that in office, unfortunately for everyone, they usually don’t get in.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Bringing life and beauty to downtown. Being the greatest city councilman Jacksonville has ever seen.

Campaign website: www.parrishking.com

Social media: none

Jimmy Peluso

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Government Affairs

Age: 36

Your family: (no response)

Education: Master in Public Administration

Political experience: None

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Our City continues to see crime numbers that are beyond startling. We need to get back into the mindset of crime prevention: providing afterschool activities, a summer jobs program, diversion programs for juvenile offenders, and the full implementation of the Jacksonville Journey program. I believe securing a dedicated funding source could assist us our City toward funding the above programs, while not affecting JSO funding at all.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Our City requires a lot more inventory of all types of housing, and we are far behind where we should be. Changing our zoning laws to reduce single-family housing, particularly in denser areas, would be an excellent way to build higher capacity quicker. We should also engage with developers to ensure there are more properties and apartments available for those making 80% of AMI in their properties. I also believe a tenants bill of rights will reduce unsafe and inappropriate practices by landlords. Lastly, we need to discourage for-profit entities from purchasing massive amounts of homes and properties in a single area, potentially manipulating the market values.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

This is a key issue in my campaign, as we still have massive needs across District 7. In several neighborhoods, some of which are hundreds of years old, we are missing curbs, sidewalks, drainage systems and lighting. Other areas still continue to use septic systems that are harming the water table and would cost families thousands to fix, as opposed to using JEA. We must also ensure we are funding the remainder of the Emerald Trail, which still requires funding for future phases; doing so will connect this city with a healthy and eco-friendly shared use path that will promote biking and outdoor activities for all.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I hope to have us address mass transit solutions for this City that actually connect our massive County. If we only build more roads and highways we will force our residents to sit in a car for vast hours in a day, increasing traffic and promoting more sprawl. By building out a rail system we can connect the main economic and residential centers of our city and provide a fast and affordable (and more eco-friendly) alternative for our residents. It could transform the way we move around this city, and will enable us to get to our destinations safely, all while taking less time to use public transit.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I believe my experience in Government Affairs and as a Naval Officer provide me with a unique qualification that others do not have. I have worked at the state and local level, and I have led policy groups within the military to find solutions to everyday problems. We need a councilmember who can start working on day 1. That person is me.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Pursuing policies that will affect the City for generations to come: Infrastructure spending, Homelessness, Parks, Economic Development, and Transportation.

Campaign website: jimmyforjax.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

John M Phillips

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Attorney

Age: 47

Your family: Wife (Angela) and three boys (Bennett, Weston & Johnathan)

Education: B.A. and J.D. from the University of Alabama

Political experience: 0

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I am most known as a wrongful death and civil rights lawyer. It is the over 1000 murders in 7 years which causes me to lose the most sleep. It’s also the other theft, which plagues our neighborhoods. Much of this is caused by lack of other options, lack of funding of local groups like Mad Dads and more “for us, by us” policing. At this point, many JSO officers aren’t even Duval County residents. We have to provide more outreach, more opportunity and certainly more unity to the situation.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

There are federal grants and other funding sources we aren’t even addressing, as well as an overall trend of investors buying homes and flipping them to raise rents and change neighborhoods. Certainly, some aspects of a market economy are good, but not without a long range approach. We have to realize poverty, housing crises, inflation and crime are all correlated. We have to do more to address this as a whole city issue.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Infrastructure and resiliency are two major issues we hear people bring up during walks. My family lost its home in Irma. These storms and drainage issues not only bring water, but septic tank toxic wash and downstream environmental hazards. Once again, there is funding available from outside sources to address some of these issues.

We found a knife in a park walk in Murray Hill and we were able to get a traffic light which was out for 4 days turned on in mere hours. People have lost the ability to communicate with their representatives and are suffering from apathy because of all of the negative politics.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Corruption and lack of civility are two major issues we not only see and hear, but are brought up by constituents. When JSO says we cannot have any civilian oversight, but allows Kent Stermon to run amok and be involved in promotions and demotions while committing crimes, that’s civilian oversight. When public records requests are denied and misrepresented, that’s a trust issue. When Marcy’s law is abused to protect the assailant, that’s an issue. When a man is drug out of city council chambers for overstaying his welcome and not one person says one word, that’s a trust issue. People have lost trust because we lack leadership.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My opponents have a history of running for office. It’s all they have done. So, it’s hard to trust someone’s public persona when they have always been grifting for donations and votes and the next office.

I am not and cannot be beholden to anyone. We don’t need anyone’s money and I have a history of speaking truth to power. No one else does, respectfully.

As a 20 year board certified civil trial lawyer, which is the Florida Bar’s expert standard, I have training in how to negotiate, advocate and legally defend and improve our city. Plus, I love Jacksonville.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Our motto is compassion and action. In that order. Voices of empathy and compassion are rare in politics, largely because it draws in people beholden to power and greed. Not me. Additionally, action. I know I am one of 19 votes and don’t know everything there is to know, but I have 22 year history of learning and advocating with few losses and record breaking wins to show for it. We can create a spark, we can save lives and we can find unity day by day and task by task.

Campaign website: votejohnphillips.com

Social media: Twitter

Kim Pryor

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Former IT Business Consultant

Age: 55

Your family: A daughter (USAF), son-in-law and two grandsons

Education: University of South Alabama

Political experience: I ran in the 2022 special election for District 7.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

We continue to increase the JSO budget, yet crime continues to increase. I believe we need to determine the root cause of the crime issues and address those as best we can. Why do people turn to crime? Does it stem from childhood? Is it related to unstable housing? Work with crime and safety experts to garner their insight on how the JSO can do its job better.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Below are a few ideas:

1. Modify the City Budget to allow for more support of affordable workforce housing.

2. Modify zoning regulations where feasible to reduce roadblocks to residential development.

3. Seek out federal grant funding to provide rental assistance to those who need it.

4. Create a program through which citizens who need assistance have easy access to help.

5. Review and implement where appropriate the recommendations made in the City of Jacksonville’s Special Committee on Critical Quality of Life Issues report published in December, 2022.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

1. Ensure all new development addresses the necessary infrastructure upgrades as part of the entire project.

2. Partner with Public Works to reprioritize the needed infrastructure upgrades (not repairs) that were promised as part of Consolidation. We need to stop patching, and fix things correctly.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I believe one of the top challenges I will face (not an issue) is restoring the trust between the people of District 7 and their City Council representative. I plan to work very hard to make sure I am open, transparent and responsive. I will LISTEN.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I will be 100% dedicated to the citizens of District 7. My time will not be split between helping constituents and a 40 hour/week job. The job of a City Councilmember will BE my full time job and I very much look forward to serving the people. I genuinely care about our community.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for truly caring about our community, keeping my word, and caring about the people of District 7.

Campaign website: www.kimpryor4jaxcitycouncil.com

Social media: Facebook